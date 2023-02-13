A popular new local restaurant aims to showcase the uniqueness of our culture through its delicious food.
Cheniere recently opened its doors inside the Carmel Inn & Suites Hotel at 400 East 1st Street in Thibodaux.
Restaurant owner Brett Bousegard said the new eatery aims to showcase the best things about Southeast Louisiana in its food.
“The dishes that we will specialize in are fresh seafood dishes that showcase what South Louisiana is all about,” Bousegard said. “Our focus is to preserve Cajun heritage, and to do that using fresh ingredients from South Louisiana.”
For Bousegard, the restaurant is also an homage to a late loved one — one of the most popular local chefs in all of Louisiana.
Bousegard’s great grandmother was the late Alzina Toupa, a well-known local chef who satisfied the appetites of thousands during her career in the kitchen, including lawmakers, celebrities and other dignitaries.
Alzina operated a restaurant in Galliano for years out of a little tin building off La. Highway 1. Unopened to the public, the restaurant used to host only private parties and reservations had to be sometimes made as much as 6 months in advance to get some of the Cajun woman’s delicacies.
When Toups passed away in May 2022, Bousegard said the idea for Cheniere was born as a way to pay tribute to the great local chef.
Bousegard said his experience in the restaurant industry includes stops in the cities, but he also said he learned from the best, learning under Alzina’s learning tree while she was alive. Bousegard is also the grandson of Anthony Toups, who has worked in the restaurant industry for decades.
“The idea to open came when she passed away,” Bousegard said. “We wanted to find a way to keep her legacy going.”
The restaurant opened its doors on Feb. 1 and is excited to serve our community. The dishes are influenced by our Cajun culture and are made fresh each day.
The name is, of course, based on Cheniere-Caminada, which many locals have heard stories about from our area’s history.
“The name came from the community Cheniere-Caminada,” Bousegard said. “Which was the thriving fishing village across the bay from Grand Isle until it was destroyed by a hurricane in 1893.”
The restaurant’s chef is Cody LeBlanc, and Bousegard said he is a difference maker.
“He truly has a passion for Cajun food and a determination to preserve our Cajun culture,” he said.
The restaurant owner said he wanted to thank people for their support of Cheniere so far, but added that he believes the best is yet to come.
“People should visit our restaurant because every dish we make is from scratch and we use only the freshest ingredients,” Bousegard said.
Cheniere is having a special Valentine's Dinner on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Menu will consist of a KAJUN GRILL MIX: 2- 4oz Filet, Crab Cake, 6 Jumbo Shrimp, Salad, and Stuffed Potato. Cost will be $68/ per person. Call to make a reservation today! 985-446-9944.
