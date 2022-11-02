Alpha Psi Lambda is a coed Hispanic Greek Fraternity that came to life at Nicholls State University in 2021. What Alpha Psi Lambda does is invite students to join a Greek organization that puts Hispanic roots at the forefront of their goals.
As a coed fraternity, Alpha Psi Lambda is gender inclusive to any Nicholls student.
“One of our main focus is to spread our culture around,” Lizeth Tobias, president of the Nicholls chapter of Alpha Psi Lambda, said. “What we’re trying to do at Nicholls is to give resources to first generation and Latino students.”
Their mission focuses on helping Hispanics and first-generation students within the parish be able to navigate the college experience easier, Tobias said. Their members become translators and guides to help families and communities that have never attended higher education institutions.
“I really do want us to create a safe space for Latinos, not only Latinos but where we are able to sit down and say, ‘this is what you can do to grow,’” Tobias said.
For many of the founding members, their efforts to bring Alpha Psi Lambda to Nicholls was the only way they ever saw themselves joining Greek life.
“And I knew if I was going to involve myself in an organization that wanted me to wear their letters and wear it with pride, I had to be invested in everything that organization stood for,” Tyler Legnon, founding member and current chapter advisor, said. “Until I found my familia, until I found my home, which was Alpha Psi Lambda on the campus of Nicholls State University.”
Legnon and the rest of the founding line wanted to create a place for students that felt unheard to still be able to join a Greek organization that would allow them to network and grow.
“We want people from the community to see us as an organization that is here to support and cater to the needs of those who feel like they don’t have a place here on campus,” Legnon said.
Edwin Gonzalez is another founding member that appreciates the value and opportunities Alpha Psi Lambda does for students involved in the organization.
“I think we really emphasize the aspect of familia,” Gonzalez said.
After Hurricane Ida, members from the fraternity across the nation helped their chapter by sending supplies, Gonzalez said. A factor that makes him and others proud of the family they have created within Alpha Psi Lambda.
Students at Nicholls have the opportunity to amplify Hispanic voices and to maintain a space where Hispanic culture can be welcomed.
Jacqueline Champagne grew up in Los Angeles, California. A city that embraces Hispanic culture openly. After serving time in the Marines and coming to Louisiana with her husband, she found herself looking for the Hispanic community she left behind.
Alpha Psi Lambda open the doors for her to reunite with her roots.
“I was transitioning from being in the military to coming back to the civilian world,” Champagne said. “I felt Alpha Psi Lambda gave me that support and guidance that I needed.”
This emerging group wants to give back to their communities by becoming the aides to the community.
Jose Gonzalez explains the process and initiatives that as internal vice president he is working with Tobias to retain and recruit more Hispanic students in higher education.
“We plan to go out and go to high schools around the parish, to local highs schools and tell them what kind of opportunities Nicholls has and what kind of ways that not only us as an organization can help, but Nicholls as a whole,” Jose Gonzalez said.
For more information about the organization contact Alpha Psi Lambda at apsinichollsstate@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.