St. Paddy’s Day lovers down the bayou can rejoice.
A parade celebrating the popular cultural holiday is coming to Golden Meadow.
The Lafourche Concert and Events Club (LCEC) announced this past week that the Krewe des Lutins will roll for their inaugural ride on March 18, 2023 in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day.
Kyle Williams with the Lafourche Concert and Events Club said the parade will be big fun for residents — something that he believes is a long time coming for our area.
“Particularly around Mardi Gras, I always heard talk of how great it would be to have an Irish-Italian parade here in Golden Meadow,” Williams said. “So now that we have the platform to go ahead with what the community has been saying they’ve wanted for years, we figured it was time to start another tradition.”
Williams said the Krewe des Lutins will be a family-friendly parade that all locals can enjoy.
He said the name comes from a local legend of a marsh leprechaun. The format will mirror the Krewe des Couyons, following the “anything rides, affordable format.”
“We are using the same format as our popular Krewe des Couyons parade, which means we encourage our participants to get creative with their rides,” Williams said. “This year for the Couyons Parade, we saw a lot more homemade floats in our midst, we encourage the community to continue with that. Of course, golf carts, side-by-sides and other things of the sort are also welcome and encouraged.
Williams said parade organizers are working with local partners to bring affordable vegetable throws for riders to keep in the tradition of a St. Patrick’s Day parade.
He said everyone — young and old — will be able to have fun and enjoy the parade.
“You should expect another great family-oriented parade from our team,” Williams said. “We strive to make all our events as family friendly as possible. You can plan to see families having a great time entertaining the community.”
Williams said the cost to ride will be $20/person and the parade is open to people of all ages. Those interested in riding should contact Williams at (985) 258-9748 or at kylew@lafourcheconcertclub.com. Interested parties can also contact Buffy Charpentier at (985) 278-8814 or buffy@lafourcheconcertclub.com.
Williams said the parade will raise money for the LCEC, which is a local nonprofit which works hard to benefit the community with events throughout the year.
“These parades are really important fundraisers for this nonprofit,” Williams said. “Beyond the fun and excitement of these events is a group of people who are focused on bringing affordable events to the people of this parish, as well as be prepared for community disasters. As an organization, we are striving to quickly build a strong nest egg to enable us to be ready in the event of emergencies in our communities big and small. That is why it is essential for those in the community to support us, so we can be prepared to support you.”
