A local boat company has nearly 7 decades of experience serving our community — a company that takes pride in doing the best that it can for its customers.
Callais and Sons started in the early 1950s and has served our area as an inland boat and barge company.
Today, the business is still going strong with 45 employees who work hard, put safety first and do the best that they can to do quality work.
“We’re proud to have kept things going this long, for sure,” said Jimmy “T-Jim” Lafont, who has been an operations manager with the company for more than 50 years. His wife, June, is one of Johnny Callais’ daughters. “We still have a good company 60+ and close to 70 years later. We’ve been blessed to meet loads of people through this. We’ve been involved in going to Washington and helping change some laws and regulations to make things better — not like some of the things you’re seeing passed today. We worked hard and helped to change things for the good. And we’re very proud of that.”
Callais and Sons started in the early 1950s when the Callais family launched the company into business.
Today, Lafont, who is married to June, is the Operations Manager for the long-standing and highly reputable local business.
Lafont said Callais and Sons has a long history and a lot of history. The company has evolved with the times. At one time, one of the vessels in the company’s fleet was the June Gail, and that boat was a wooden vessel.
“You don’t see them like that anymore,” Lafont said with a laugh.
But one thing that has not changed is the company’s continued commitment to producing quality work.
“We are an inland boat and barge company,” Lafont said. “We move barges from Point A to Point B — we’ll go wherever they send us. It’s mostly dry cargo, but we can do a lot of different things.”
Lafont said one of the big challenges in recent years with operating a boat business are the environmental regulations and different rules that have been put in place that make doing profitable business next to impossible.
Lafont said Callais and Sons has always been committed to safety and has always kept its workers following the rules and regulations of the industry. But in recent years, it’s become overkill. Vessels that have been doing safe business for decades now have to be revamped, repaired or just altogether put on dry dock to get them up to the new codes and standards of the industry.
“It’s night and day different,” Lafont said. “Things are not the same as they used to be, and it’s not changing for the better.”
What’s also complicating things is labor shortages — an ongoing struggle across every industry sector in the United States.
Lafont said finding people to work on the boats has been increasingly difficult in recent years — especially finding the right types of people: people who are loyal, respectful and who are committed to doing a quality job.
“Labor is such a big issue right now,” Lafont said. “You can’t get anybody to work. I used to be a master at that. But now, things are not the same. You don’t know if the people you hire are going to make it. You don’t know if they will be with you for more than a few weeks. You get some that get their first paycheck and you never see them again. They know that they can do a bad job, but go on the next boat and keep on going.”
When asked about goals for the future, Lafont said Callais and Sons is going to continue to adapt with the times and do the best that it can to push forward.
