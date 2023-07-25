Sometimes, a career is just a way to make a living — a way to pay the bills.
But for some, their career is a true passion — something that they're meant to do from birth; something that’s in the blood.
For T-Boy Charpentier, his career is exactly that: something that’s a life calling and is part of the continuation of his family legacy.
Charpentier owns Charpentier T-Boy Machine Shop and Dry Dock — a business he took over about 43 years ago, but has been in operation for more than 100 years — dating back to when his great-grandfather started the company more than a century ago.
Charpentier said that to his knowledge, his business is the longest-standing business in Lafourche that has only been owned by one family. He said he takes pride in keeping the tradition alive.
“We have to keep it going,” Charpentier said. “That’s why I can’t quit until someone is there along the line to take it over from me. I may not do as much as I used to, but I still do a lot. But that’s what it’s all about: we’ve got to keep going and keep taking care of the people.”
Charpentier said he’s been working at the shop since he was a teenager. He took over the business when he was 25 and has been running it ever since. He’s 68 today.
Charpentier T-Boy Machine Shop repairs boats, taking boats that have issues and puts in the necessary repair work to make sure that they can get back out on the water.
Charpentier said the industry has changed so much in his time. Back in the early days, boats were mostly made of wood. But today, boats are mostly fiberglass and aluminum, so the business has had to evolve and adapt to be able to have the skills needed to repair the different kinds of boats that are on the water today.
“The wooden boats — that’s pretty much gone now,” Charpentier said. “We used to do a lot of corking and changing boards. But now, we have to do everything. We blast and paint. We do whatever needs to be done — change rubber barriers — whatever. We just do what we’ve got to do. The business has changed. We changed with it. We didn’t have any other choice.”
Charpentier said he believes that two things have allowed his business to have so much sustainability.
First, he said he takes pride in the relationships he’s made and the people in our area he’s gotten to know. Through being in business so long, people know that if they go to him, the job will get done promptly with high quality and at a fair price.
“I’ve been blessed to get to know a lot of people through this,” he said. “And that, to me, has been great.”
The second is perseverance. Charpentier said that there are fewer boats on the water today than there were 50 years ago, so many other dry docks have closed. Because of that, Charpentier said there are just fewer options locally to get repairs, which has helped his business as well.
“It’s not like it used to be. It’s changed so much,” he said. “The boat needs to make money for us to make money, but the price of shrimp is so low and the price of fuel is so high. It’s a challenge.”
When asked when he would retire, Charpentier pushed back, saying that he has no plans to slow down.
After a little while to ponder the question, Charpentier said he wouldn’t retire until he was forced into his retirement home.
When asked where his retirement home was, the business man said it was located in the cemetery behind the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Galliano.
Charpentier said his grandson is working with the business now and he has hopes to maybe pass the business along to him someday.
He said to work with family and keep the legacy alive is something that motivates him.
“My grandson is coming along,” he said. “I have to hand it down to someone. We have a 6th generation in here. That’s a long time. But I got him working with me and we’re going to keep it rolling until he’s ready for it. And in the meantime, we’re going to just continue to take care of our people when they need it. That’s all we can do.”
