Port Fourchon is a multi-billion dollar economic engine with countless people shuffling through the area each year.
One local business takes pride in being somewhat of a Jack of all trades for those businesses and people, offering the latest in automotive, hardware and marine supplies to customers in need.
K-MAR Supply is located at 654 A O Rappelet Road in Fourchon, a business which “sells auto parts, marine supplies, hardware, batteries, hydraulic hoses and much more,” according to its Facebook page.
Business owner Kelly Gaubert said the business takes pride in serving the port throughout the year.
“Whether it’s an industrial application or something as simple as plumbing, we always want our customers to leave with a solution because we care about the community we serve,” Gaubert said. “We hate saying no so we work extremely hard not to. We keep a vast variety and large selection of inventory on hand at all times. Customers never leave empty handed and they are always shocked at how much inventory we do have.”
K-MAR Supply is a family affair — even in its name.
The business is named K-MAR Supply to represent the people who operate it. The K is for Kelly, the letters ‘M’ and ‘A’ stand for daughters Meaghan and Allison and the ‘R’ is for Kelly’s husband, and the daughters’ father, Raymond.
The name came from Kelly’s father, Gerald Callais, who owned Clinic Drug Store. It was given to the store in 2004 when Kelly bought the store, which was formerly known as R&C Supply.
“My father came up with the name K-MAR,” Kelly said. “He always said the dash would represent him and my mother.”
Kelly Gaubert said she’s always run the store with family by her side. Daughter Meaghan helped run the store initially until moving on, which led to Allison now working with the company after graduating from UL-Lafayette in December 2021.
“My hope is to hand over my reins to her one day,” Kelly said. “But for now, I’m lucky to have her by my side.”
K-MAR Supply has had to overcome adversity to stay in operation.
In 2008, Hurricane Gustav destroyed the business’s building, which led to a rebuild. Ida, too, dealt a blow, doing damage to the store’s roof.
But Gaubert said that perseverance over 19 years has only made the business stronger.
After Ida, K-MAR closed for just 9 days and then was back open, running on generator power and even with the roof damage.
Gaubert said she couldn’t be prouder of the team that’s in place for their tireless effort for the company.
“We have a great team,” Gaubert said. “What we were able to do after Ida says a lot about the people who make it happen for us every day. Mario, Brandi, Hanna, Regan, Allison and I are a great team. They support each other and the community we serve and we absolutely love being a part of the Port.”
When asked what the plans were for the future, Gaubert said the K-MAR team will always be looking for ways to better itself and grow.
Future storms may come, but the port will always be there and will need assistance. Gaubert said she and her team take pride in what they do and love to welcome new customers while also satisfying returning customers, as well.
“Looking ahead, I see more of the same, but better,” Gaubert said. “We look forward to serving the Port and the surrounding communities as long as they need us. Team K-MAR spirit is strong!”
