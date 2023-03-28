With the oil and gas industry so heavily dominating our area’s economy, it’s inevitable that there will always be people from outside of our area working at Port Fourchon and throughout south Lafourche — people who will need a place to live during their stay.
Local businessman Tommy Peterson recognized that need. For more than 20 years, he and his family have provided living spaces for both locals and out-of-town workers, while also working hard to make sure that everyone is comfortable throughout their stay.
Peterson Living Rentals opened in 2001 and now has more than 2 decades of experience in providing housing to people in our area.
Located at 108 Peterson Lane in Galliano, the local business has camper spots, 1, 2 and 3-bedroom mobile homes and also 2-bedroom houses for rent across its property.
In addition, the local business has a functioning laundromat, a grocery store and other amenities that meet the needs of customers and make sure that they have everything that they need to be comfortable from their new home.
“We’re a small mom and pop business, and we cater to our customers,” Peterson said. “Our main goal for customers is to have what they need and give them the best that we can in customer satisfaction. We truly appreciate all the support of our community throughout these years and we hope that we can continue to meet the needs of our customers in every way that we can.”
Peterson said business is going well for he and his family after complications from Hurricane Ida, and he wants the community to know that there are availabilities for camper spots and also for trailers.
Ida mostly left the laundromat and grocery store unscathed, but Peterson said the rentals were “mostly wiped out.”
But in the months that have followed the storm, Peterson said he’s super proud to say that not only are things back to pre-Ida operations, but in many ways, things are better.
“We were able to increase our rentals and everything has been upgraded. The storm was a curse and a horrible thing for our area. But we worked and did our best to take that curse and make it as much of a blessing as we could because we were able to upgrade and our business increased. We’re back to where we were before and are now even beyond that.”
Peterson said the idea for the business came as a retirement opportunity for he and his family, but it has since grown.
Peterson Living Rentals has 4 houses, 8 mobile homes and about 75 camper lots that are available throughout the year. After opening, Peterson said he also recognized the need to make customers more comfortable during their stay, which led to the creation of the laundromat and then grocery store.
“It works out really well for us,” Peterson said, “People come to wash their clothes and we have a nice lounging area. People can sit and eat while waiting.”
The grocery store is a Spanish Market and Peterson said he is proud of his inventory, which features products that can not be found anywhere else in our area.
“We have a good imported beer selection. It gives people a good chance to try a beer or a drink from outside of the country,” Peterson said. “We’ve been told that in our store, we have the items that the other Spanish stores don’t have. And we take pride in that. We are proud of that. We want to be unique and we want to have the products our customers need.”
In the future, Peterson said he hopes to see the business grow in rental spaces available, while also growing the inventory in the store. The root of what the business does, he says, are the customers.
“We will work hard to do whatever it is that we can to make them happy,” he said.
