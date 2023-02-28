A local coffee shop nestled in the middle of the ‘Cut Off Connection’ wants to invite locals to enjoy the comforts of home with their business.
The Simple Bean opened in August 2022 and has been in business for nearly 6 months at 237 La. Highway 3161 in Cut Off.
Open 6 days a week (closed on Sunday), The Simple Bean has the best coffee selection on the bayou and several delicious meals that will bring a big city cozy coffee shop feel to our small-town community.
“We want the whole community to feel welcome,” said business owner Sara St. Pierre. “Come in, sit down, be comfortable and if you’re a coffee lover, extend your comfort zone a little past drinking a plain black coffee. But hey, if you’re a plain black coffee lover, that’s OK, too, because many have said our plain coffee is better than their home coffee. All are welcome, and it’s a nice, laid-back and relaxed environment where everyone can come in, sit down and enjoy.”
Simple Bean was a long time coming for our area, but has had to endure some bad luck. St. Pierre said she bought the building in March 2020 — just days before COVID.
With the world closed down, she delays plans to open until 2021 when Ida hit and ravished the area and caused minor damages to the location, causing generators, freezers and walk-in coolers to have to be replaced.
This past year, the post-COVID and post-Ida aftermath was simmering and St. Pierre said she and her team made a decision to roll — opening in August 2022 after renovating the building and making it look the way she wanted it to look.
“I said, ‘If we don’t open now, we’ll never open,’” St. Pierre said. “So we got rolling.”
In the 6 months since opening, St. Pierre said community response and support has been good. She said many enjoy the business’s iced coffees and other delicacies on the coffee side and on the food menu, there are several local favorites, including the avocado toast and other treats.
St. Pierre said she’s thankful to the community for their support, adding that The Simple Bean has plans to create more seating areas within the business as the business’ clientele grows.
She operates the business with family and friends and said that warm, cozy feel is what the business seeks to deliver to customers.
St. Pierre said she also wants to deliver the highest quality products to customers, while also staying competitive with prices.
“It’s good food, quality products and just a relaxed and chill environment,” St. Pierre said. “That’s important for us. We like to have fun.”
