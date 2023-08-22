A local motel was completely destroyed by Hurricane Ida, but is now back in operation and is eager to continue to serve its clientele.
The Galliano Inn Motel was rocked by the storm, but is now reopened under the ownership of Josh and Jerica Waguespack — a couple who, ironically enough, bought the business just before the storm.
“We had to rebuild which took us a while,” Josh Waguespack said. “We’re still not 100% but we are open and getting it done as fast as we can.”
The Motel is a family project for the Waguespack family.
Jerica’s aunt and uncle built and opened the business in October 1999. After 20+ years in operation, that family decided they wanted to retire and move out of the area.
That led to Jerica and Josh seeing the opportunity to try and keep moving the business forward. They purchased the business in April 2021 — in the teeth of the pandemic and just before the storm.
“We saw a good investment opportunity and decided to go for it,” Josh said.
Melissa Lee has been the hotel manager under both ownership teams. She said to have the business stay in the family was something that was appreciated and cherished by everyone on the Galliano Inn team.
“All of us were very happy to keep it in the family,” Lee said.
Ida shut down the motel temporarily, but tremendous progress has been made to get the business reopened with plans also in place to make it better than ever.
Lee said for more than a year, the Galliano Inn did not have a lobby or office with the team working from home going back and forth to and from the business to check in guests.
The lobbies and offices have since reopened and about half of the business has come back.
Waguespack said that right now, there are 17 camper sites open at the Galliano Inn with 26 working rooms. That’s not 100% capacity for what the hotel can offer because there are still 16 more rooms left to be repaired and added to the fleet.
“Our goal is to finish building what was destroyed,” Josh Waguespack said. “We are about to start building 50 boat sheds. We have a restaurant that will be moving onto our property soon. We’re hoping to have new guests come and stay with us and give us a shot. We changed a few things since we became the owners, and we just love working so I feel we will always have new projects going on to keep improving.”
Lee said all of the building is to make the Galliano Inn a spot where patrons can come and feel welcome — a place where they can feel like they’re at home without actually being at home.
She said the Galliano Inn team takes pride in giving comfort to all those who frequent in and the team will work hard to give that down ‘da bayou Southern hospitality to everyone who comes and visits.
“We are doing a little bit at a time,” Lee said. “With the good Lord and Faith, we will be back at 100% capacity in 2024. When it’s all completed, we will have 41 rooms, 17 campsites and 50 boat sheds. We also have a swimming pool, laundromat, bath house, boat wash and fish cleaning station with 2 stations and the restaurant is coming soon and will be announced at a later date. So much heart has been put into rebuilding our business. We are taking it one day at a time little by little. We’re coming back better than before and our hospitality doesn’t cater to just one specific group of guests. Our guests who come in and out are workers, fishermen, tourists, displaced people and so on. All of our guests are welcomed and served respectfully and with the hospitality we’d like to receive. Whether you want 1 night, 5 nights or a month, we do our best to accommodate you for as long as needed.”
