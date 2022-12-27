Buying an automobile is a huge decision in a person’s life.
And one area dealership in South Lafourche wants you to know that if you purchase with them, they’ll be with you throughout the entire life of the vehicle.
Golden Motors has roots tracing back to the 1950s with 65 years of service to our area.
Business owner Maurice Guidry said Golden Motors takes pride in going the extra mile for its customers — a willingness to do the little things that are necessary when living in a small, tight-knit community like our own.
“We’re a small community dealership,” Guidry said. “We try to do the right thing for people. When you’re in a small community, you’re always trying to do the right things. Customer service is big for us. We offer free cash washes to our customers. Customers come by at any time and we run their vehicle through our car wash for free. We get to know people doing that when they come in. Sometimes, we sell them another car. We know these people from community events, football games or shopping at the store. They’re one of us, so we want to take care of them. It’s how we operate our business. We’re very involved in being part of our community.”
Golden Motors became the name of the dealership in 1990, but the roots of the dealership trace back to 1957.
Golden Motors was originally Theriot Motors, which then became Stone Motors.
Maurice Guidry, Carroll Dantin and Alan Rebstock then purchased the dealership together in 1989, then changed the name to Golden Motors in February 1990.
Rebstock is no longer with the business, but Guidry and Dantin are leading it into the future.
Golden Motors has approximately 40 employees and is a full-service Chevy and Buick dealer on the new cars side. The dealership also sells any variety of brands on the used car side. In total, Guidry said Golden Motors sells roughly 1,000 cars per year.
Golden Motors also offers a service shop to offer vehicle maintenance throughout the life of the sale.
“We have 3 guys changing oil full-time,” Guidry said. “We have 8 technicians. It’s a full crew in the back running our shop.”
Guidry said that like many other businesses, Golden Motors sustained damages after Hurricane Ida, but he is proud of his team for working hard and bouncing back.
One week after Ida, Golden Motors was back open. And today, more than a year later, everything at the dealership is back operating at 100%.
“One week after the storm, we were open,” Guidry said. “We cleaned up. Our employees helped. The wives of the men came. Everyone came and gave us 100%. I knew as soon as we could get the AC’s running and get the water out, we’d be back. One of our really good customers, Turner Industries, came and boarded up the building for us just out of their own generosity. We put everything back together one day at a time and it took about 8 months. But we’re done.”
So now, Guidry said Golden Motors is looking toward the future.
He said Golden Motors is in the process of getting more involved in electric cars, though Guidry conceded that he thinks the trend will never lead to a full electric shift in Louisiana.
“This is always going to be a gas market,” Guidry said. “But I think it could be 30% of the business. It’s a good secondary vehicle.”
Guidry also added that he and his team are constantly keeping up with the latest trends in automobiles, adding that it’s amazing what cars today are capable of.
“People just don’t realize how complex these cars are now,” Guidry said. “All these cars have a high speed network and have so many things that go on inside of them. It’s fascinating what goes on in these vehicles today. It’s amazing to see how the industry has changed.”
But no matter where the industry goes, Guidry said Golden’s commitment to competitive prices and treating customers right will never change.
That’s what’s gotten the dealership this far and that’s what they’ll continue to do now and into the future.
“It’s like a family,” Guidry said. “All of my managers have been here for 20+ years. That gives us an advantage. We know what the people here value and we are proud to be in this community.”
