When the air conditioner goes out, it’s a stressful, uncomfortable time for customers.
Mike Martin with Martin’s Heating and A/C knows exactly that.
That’s why his team takes pride in providing the best customer service experience possible — all with the customer’s comfort in mind.
Martin’s Heating and A/C started in 1967 and is now in its second generation of ownership with a third generation working for the company.
Martin purchased the business from his father, Gary Martin, in 2011. He said he takes pride in knowing his team goes the extra mile to get things repaired when customers are in need.
“I think the thing we try and do the best is our service,” Martin said. “Installations are one thing, but from a service standpoint, being there for our customers is what we take pride in doing best. We’re on call 7 days a week. We’re on call holidays. That’s our thing. On the bayou, we know it’s a small community, and word of mouth travels fast, and that’s the best, most powerful advertising — either good or bad. We take pride in taking care of people and always being available.”
Martin’s Heating and A/C started as Carol’s A/C — a business Gary Martin started with Carol Galjour in 1967.
Since their inception, Martin’s Heating and A/C has been a full-service Amana dealer with installations, service and repair on their line of products.
“That’s the only brand we’ve ever sold,” Martin said. “We’re committed to them. They’re committed to us. They have good brand recognition and a great warranty. … probably the best warranty you’ll find out there.”
The original business name lasted until 1998 when Galjour retired and Gary Martin took over. That’s when Martin’s Heating and A/C took its name.
For Mike, he got his start as a kid. He said he remembers going to recreation one summer at the old Galliano Centroplex. During a dodgeball game, Mike said he remembered seeing his father at the door — a rare occasion because his dad always worked by day.
“We got in the truck, told me one of his guys didn’t show up, so he put me to work,” Martin remembers. “So that was it. I never stopped. It was the summer I turned 13. I remember my first check was for $90, and I bought a bike and was so proud to ride it around the neighborhood. It started there and never stopped.”
Mike got more and more experienced working with his father and he eventually took over 11 years ago.
Today, Martin’s Heating and A/C has 10 employees, plus its owner. The business has 5 working vehicles — 2 installation vans and 3 service trucks. The business has a growing residential clientele from Raceland to Grand Isle.
Martin said Ida caused challenges, and even to date, the company has more than 20 units still to install on storm-damaged houses that are awaiting their repairs.
Going forward into the future, Martin said he’s excited about expanding the company’s customer service. He said he envisions a maintenance program where workers will show up and perform maintenance on units 2 times a year.
The business owner said he’s also excited that a third generation is now in the company. Martin’s son, Hayden, has been working with the company for more than a decade. He, too, started as a teen. He is now the business’s installation manager.
But no matter how much the industry may evolve, Martin said one thing will never change for his business: the customer and their needs will always come first.
That’s a principle that will never change.
“If it’s Christmas and your heater goes out, our guys are eating their Christmas lunch, then are heading to your house,” Martin said. “We will always go the extra mile to take care of our customers, because they are why this business is still here after all this time.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.