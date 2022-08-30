Just into the Town of Golden Meadow off La. Highway 3235 sits one of the most delicious locally owned eateries — a spot that will keep you coming back for more.
Me-Maw’s Cajun Cuisine is located at 2606 North Alex Plaisance Boulevard — the home it’s enjoyed for several years after originally opening in Larose in 2013.
Restaurant Owner Lorey Boura said Me-Maw’s is a passion project and a dream come true — something she’s wanted to do since she was a little girl.
Boura said the restaurant takes pride in going the extra mile for its customers with a large menu and dishes always served fresh.
“We always try our best to make our customers feel at home and comfortable as if they’re family,” Boura said. “We always make sure when you leave, your belly is full from our large portions that we serve of our delicious, home-cooked Cajun food.”
Me-Maw’s Cajun Cuisine is a labor of love and represents a dream come true for the head chef and namesake of the restaurant.
The restaurant is named Me-Maw, because that’s the name Boura’s five loving grandchildren call her.
She said she has always wanted to own a restaurant, but never knew if she would get the chance.
When vacationing with her husband Scott, the opportunity came when the family least expected it and the rest, as they say, is history.
“I always enjoyed cooking and always joked around with my husband that one day, I wanted to own a restaurant,” Boura said. “At the time, we were bar owners. One day, my landlord called me while we were on vacation asking if we were interested in a restaurant because the spot right on the side of our bar became available. And that’s where it all started.”
Me-Maw’s opened on September 21, 2013 in Larose. It’s since moved to its location in Golden Meadow.
Me-Maw’s menu has a little something for everyone with Cajun-based treats like gumbo, seafood (boiled, grilled and fried), po-boys and also daily lunch specials. The menu also features more traditional favorites for more picky eaters, including hamburgers and sandwiches.
“Some of my favorite items on the menu are the crab lover’s platter, seafood baked potato and the spinach dip with the fried bow tie pasta,” Boura said when asked to offer a few hints to a first-time visitor.
Like many businesses, Me-Maw’s did sustain damages from Ida and had to close from landfall to the beginning of 2022.
The business sustained roof damage and interior damage, and the family also had damages to their home, which further complicated the rebuild.
But the business re-opened on January 24, 2022, and Boura said the reopening was a needed boost for she and her family because they missed serving their customers in the time away.
“We are so happy to be back open,” Boura said. “We missed our customers and our employees so much.”
