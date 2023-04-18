A local mom and pop feed store takes pride in serving the people of South Lafourche — something they have been able to do since the start of this century.
Pitre’s Feed & Seed opened in 2000 and has continued to serve our area offering feed, seeds, fertilizer, weed killer, food plot mixes and much more — all at affordable and competitive prices.
Owner Matt Pitre said the thing that separates his business from others is that he takes pride in looking after customers because he knows that that’s the key to generating return business and building relationships as a business owner.
“It’s all about customer service,” he said. “If someone has a question, I usually know the answer. If I don’t have the answer, then I will find out for them.”
Pitre opened his business on January 24, 2000. The story for how the business got rolling is unique. He said he worked for another feed store for 7 years, but then decided that it was time to take on another challenge.
So he started his own business, which is located at 17042 West Main Street in Cut Off. The turnaround time was practically overnight.
“I ended that job on a Friday and opened my own store on the Monday," he said.
Pitre’s is the true definition of a family business. He said he’s always behind the counter at the store and he works tirelessly to keep up with the latest products and trends in the industry.
“I am a one man operation,” he said. “If I am not in the store, then it is my wife who is working. It has worked for us for over 20 years.”
Pitre said he knows that there is no shortage of competitors, but he said that he believes that if you treat people right, they are willing to come back and do business with you in the future. By going the extra mile with customer service and working hard to be competitive, he thinks his business is able to do well.
Pitre’s Feed & Seed is open 6 days a week.
From Monday-Friday, the business is open from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.
On Saturday, hours are condensed and the business is open from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.
“I try to stay as competitive as I can with my prices,” Pitre said. “Chain stores are hard to compete with, but I do the best I can.”
So with 20+ years in operation, Pitre said his goals for the future are to continue to work hard to serve the community that he loves. Pitre said he’s grateful to the locals who have done business with him over the years, and he wants those people to know that he appreciates their support. For others, he invites them to give his business a try.
He said Pitre’s Feed & Seed specializes in feed, seeds, plants, dog food, pesticides, insecticides, weed killer, chickens and various other pet supplies.
When asked how long he hoped to stay in operation, Pitre said it’s his goal to be able to continue forward into the foreseeable future.
“I hope to keep working until my retirement,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.