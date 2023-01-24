A reputable local business celebrated its 70th anniversary this week.
They want the people of Lafourche to know that they’re thankful for their customers and are proud to serve our area with plans to continue to grow into the future.
State Bank & Trust Company celebrated its official 70th Anniversary last Tuesday — kicking off a year of celebration for the bank, which has 4 locations (Golden Meadow, Cut Off, Larose and Mathews) to take care of the banking needs of our community.
Charles Plaisance, State Bank’s Executive Vice President and CFO, said to reach the 70-year milestone is an honor and something the business does not take for granted.
“It’s a wonderful feeling to be a part of a local business that has served this area for 70 years,” Plaisance said. “It’s always nice to look around and see thriving businesses that we have helped along the way by providing them with various financial services, to see homes that we have helped families acquire, to play a part in enhancing the lives of our customers by serving their financial needs. It’s actually very rewarding to be a part of this, and it incentivizes all of us to keep State Bank in a position to be a strong, sound and safe corporate citizen for many years to come.”
It’s the customers who are at the heart of what State Bank does. The bank’s official motto is: “Cajun Banking: Served Just the Way You Like It.”
What that motto means at its core is that State Bank takes pride in being a bank that offers customers the latest in state of the art technologies when banking, but also amenities, perks and small comforts of home that other larger banks may not provide.
When arriving at State Bank, you’re going to be greeted with a smile and maybe even treated to a cup of coffee. When you call one of the banks’ locations, you’re going to speak to a person, and your situation will be resolved promptly by the State Bank staff.
Plaisance said customer service is huge for State Bank and the entire organization wants customers to know that they are appreciated as soon as they walk through the doors.
“We recognize that there are options when it comes to financial services,” Plaisance said. “We are honored that our customers have decided to make State Bank & Trust Company their bank. Therefore, we feel a responsibility to assure them that they made the right choice. We strive to provide a noticeably higher level of customer service because that is what our customers value the most. By focusing on service and relationship banking, we have been able to establish and cultivate long-lasting relationships. We understand what separates us and we will never lose sight of it. After all, this is also our community where we work, live and play.”
When asked what the future will hold, Plaisance said State Bank will continue to chug forward doing what it does — taking care of its customers, while also working hard behind the scenes to make sound investments in technology and other areas to add to the bank’s strength.
To reach a 70th anniversary is an honor, but Plaisance said State Bank & Trust company has clear plans to celebrate many, many more.
“We want to continue to serve the financial needs of the wonderful community we’ve been blessed to be part of for so long,” he said. “We want to also remain focused on our commitment to our customers by providing all the services they expect to get from their bank while never sacrificing the personal customer service they deserve. We also plan to invest in technologies, while also investing in our people and our community.”
