As sugar cane trucks line Lafourche Parish roads this month to gather the 2022 harvest, local farmers have something to celebrate – sugar cane crops this year may go down as being one of the best the state has ever seen.
According to industry trade group American Sugar Cane League, the state’s greatest harvest on record is considered to have been in 2016, when Louisiana sugar cane farmers produced about 251 pounds of sugar per gross ton of sugar cane. While complete numbers have not yet been tallied, based on production thus far and sugar cane farmer feedback regarding this year’s crop yields, LSU Ag Center Extension Agent Renee Naquin says the 2022 sugar cane harvest is trending in a positive direction.
“The weather was not so great during planting, and a lot of our growers had a difficult time with that,” Naquin said. “But as harvest season started, the weather has been great, yields have been better, the numbers at the mills have been better…everything is uphill this year compared to last year.”
Naquin, whose specialty is sugar cane, keeps tabs on farms within her assigned region of seven local parishes, which includes Lafourche Parish. Naquin and the LSU Ag Center have closely monitored this year’s sugar cane crop yields and sugar mill output levels, with the results so far on pace to potentially break 2016 records.
The higher yields this year are welcome news to Lafourche Parish’s sugar cane industry, which suffered a major blow following Hurricane Ida in 2021. Both Lafourche Parish farmers and local sugar mills were severely impacted by last year’s storm.
“Lafourche Parish had a difficult year, last year,” Jim Simon, General Manager of Thibodaux-based trade organization American Sugar Cane League, said. “It wasn’t a devastating crop loss, but the hurricane did have a significant impact on the crop last year. So this year, we’re seeing a nice rebound in tonnage and sugar per ton in the Lafourche area.”
Simon attributes the better sugar cane crop results this year to a number of factors, including the continued stable price of sugar, favorable 2022 weather, and an increase in planted acreage.
“The total acreage planted this year is probably going to be around 510,000 to 515,000,” Simon said. This is a significant increase compared to just five years ago, when only 440,000 Louisiana acres were planted in sugar cane.
Lafourche Parish is one of the state’s 22 parishes that grow sugar cane, with most of the crops grown in parishes situated in the southern region of Louisiana. Sugar cane gets processed by raw sugar mills which are usually centrally located to nearby farms. The mills wash and crush the sugar cane, then boil the juice down to a thick syrup. The syrup is later separated into raw sugar and molasses. The raw sugar is sold to sugar refiners, and the molasses is used as livestock feed. Two of the state’s 11 raw sugar mills are located here in Lafourche Parish – Raceland Sugars in Raceland, and Lafourche Sugars Corp in Thibodaux.
According to the American Sugar Cane League, the Louisiana sugar cane industry has an annual impact of approximately $2 billion to cane growers and raw sugar factories, with an overall economic impact of $3 billion. The Louisiana sugar cane industry is also a major source of employment in the state, supporting around 17,000 jobs in the production and processing of sugar cane.
Louisiana has over time shown itself to be a critical state for sugar production in the United States, producing almost 20% of America’s domestic sugar supply.
“That’s a significant contribution that Louisiana’s sugar cane farmers provide to food security in America,” Simon pointed out. “The average sugar cane farmer in Louisiana produces enough sugar for almost 150,000 Americans.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.