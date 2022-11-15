For most that live and work along Bayou Lafourche, arguably one of the most notable landmarks across Southeast Louisiana, it can become easy to take such a large body of water like the bayou for granted.
At one point just 14 years ago, though, the water quality began to noticeably deteriorate. Various types of pollution were putting the long-term health of the bayou - and its many residents that rely on it - at risk.
One local non-profit organization, the Friends of Bayou Lafourche, has made it its mission to try to prevent the situation in 2008 from ever happening again.
Since 2017, the Friends of Bayou Lafourche organization has worked to provide public outreach, promoting environmentally sound practices like keeping the bayou clean of pollution and debris, as well as helping organize events with a focus around Bayou Lafourche.
“We have over 300,000 people across four parishes that rely on Bayou Lafourche for drinking water,” Ryan Perque, Executive Director of the Friends of Bayou Lafourche said. Because of this, the non-profit has “an obligation to keep the public informed on everything that is taking place up and down the bayou.”
The Thibodaux-based non-profit has been involved with other non-profits and government agencies helping organize events like the annual Bayou Lafourche Cleanup. This multi-parish, multi-organization effort involves dozens of volunteers, aimed at removing trash and litter from all 106 miles of the bayou. The work begins around Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish and continues as far southward as Leeville in Lafourche Parish.
“While there are always items for them to grab, we are seeing a reduction in the amount of trash they are picking up,” Perque said of the Bayou Lafourche Cleanup efforts, “which tells us people are becoming more reluctant to dumping their washing machine or used materials into the bayou.”
Friends of the Bayou also recently spearheaded the completion of a $300,000 phase of the Nicholls Bayouside Development project, creating off street parking, a pavilion and boardwalk, custom paddle boat launch areas, and more. Additional phases of the Nicholls project are in the works to further develop the 7.5-acre area, located on LA1 near Nicholls State University.
Multiple brick and mortar projects are now in the organization’s pipeline, including the upcoming Bayou Access and Boardwalk project in Napoleonville, slated to break ground in late November.
The organization can trace its roots to Hurricane Gustav in 2008, when water quality in Bayou Lafourche had deteriorated enough for the bayou to essentially become septic.
“That was due to the lack of water that was flowing into the bayou,” Perque stated. “For about a month, you had poor [quality] water going into the homes of everybody that relied on the bayou as a source of drinking water.”
Concerned about the drop off in water quality, officials on multiple levels of government began meeting. Those meetings following Hurricane Gustav eventually led to an expansion of authority in the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District (BLFWD), which in turn led to the 2017 creation of the non-profit Friends of Bayou Lafourche as a complimentary outreach type organization.
In just five years, Friends of Bayou Lafourche has helped promote and organize numerous events and projects, all designed to educate the public, reduce littering and pollution across the 106 miles of Bayou Lafourche. The non-profit has also worked to give local residents more opportunities to use the bayou for recreational purposes.
Those interested in learning more about the Friends of Bayou Lafourche can visit the non-profit at www.bayoulafourche.org, or contact them at 985-665-8474.
