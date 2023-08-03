We are taught often about the power of vulnerability, of “speaking one’s mind by telling all of one’s heart,” as Brené Brown would say, but there are some risks to doing this. I think it is important to know what those risks are.
Risks of Vulnerability
Judgment- We fear the opinions of others. We wonder if we are truly ourselves or share parts of ourselves with them that they will judge us in some way. And often we turn around and stick a judgment from others onto ourselves, walking around with a label that may or may not be even valid or helpful. The judgments of others on us are inevitable, though. This fear is real because it hurts to be judged by another, especially someone who does not know you. But it is also inevitable. We cannot control the attitudes, opinions, or judgments others have of us.
Rejection- We fear that others will leave us when they really see who we are. I can't show you my quirks, my flaws, my fears, or my feelings. I can't share with you with my beliefs or my values. You won't want me anymore if you see behind this mask. You won't like what you see. It is painful when we open ourselves up to someone, and they reject us. This is so painful. Heartbreaking, even, at times. But this will happen, too. We won't be everyone's cup of tea. And that's ok. Our individual personalities may not be a good fit for another person. Our beliefs may differ. They may not like our quirks, and it's ok. Because we have a God that sees, sees everything in us, and still loves us. He will never reject us. He won't leave. He sees, and he remains.
Imperfection- We fear that others will notice that we don't have it all together, that we have flaws. That our life isn't as Pinterest perfect as we make it out to seem. That our tables are not sticky. That there are not toys on our floors. That we don't have arguments with our friends or spouses or kids. But isn't this mutual understanding of each other's flaws and imperfections what connects us all in the end? This ability to relate to one another? I know that when someone shows me their flaws, I don't feel so alone in mine. And P.S., the only perfect one is Jesus, so why not be real and allow others to see your imperfections? Those imperfections remind us all that we are in this together.
Betrayal- We fear that if we share something vulnerable with someone, they will use it to harm us. To tell someone else, to betray our trust or belittle us. This happens way too often. We never know what a person will do with the information we shared with them. This risk may be the heaviest. This is how walls get put up, but people will let us down because they are people. They are not God. They will screw up. And we will let others down, too. We can't control others' responses, only our own. We can choose to take our walls down, let safe people in, and hope that they will not betray our trust. But if they do, we can work toward forgiveness and learn about boundaries. We can always go back to the truth that Jesus will not betray us.
For all the risks, we have to weigh the costs of being vulnerable with others because if we are honest, these things could happen. But if we never take the risk, we may never know genuine connection, and then we may not ever grow or heal. Vulnerability is risky, but Sometimes it is worth the risk.
