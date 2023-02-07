Thibodaux residents Madeline Holliday, 16, and Abbigail Holliday, 12, have been chosen to ride in the Krewe of Little Rascals parade as the organization’s official 2023 youth captains. The parade is scheduled to roll on Sunday, February 5 at noon in Jefferson Parish.
The Krewe of Little Rascals hails as America’s longest running Mardi Gras krewe for children. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals takes it name from the famous children’s television and film series ‘The Little Rascals.’ Despite being designed primarily for children, the krewe features the typical Carnival club activities most adult krewes have, including a ball, parade and various social events throughout the calendar year.
While discussing her upcoming captain role in February’s parade, Madeline Holliday mentioned she enjoys most aspects of Mardi Gras, especially its age-old customs.
“Personally, I really do love the history and the tradition of Mardi Gras,” Madeline Holliday said. “It isn’t done anywhere else like it is done here [in South Louisiana].”
The Holliday sisters will have special throws this year from their float, throwing captain’s hats as a nod to the pair’s grandfather and uncle, who both had maritime careers. Madeline Holliday’s custom costume, made by D&D Creations, will be highlighted by a large feathered collar, while the costume itself will be covered in velvet material and rhinestones. The two sisters will ride alongside their fellow krewe members amidst the Krewe of Little Rascals’ 2023 theme, which is ‘Out of the Box.’
Krewe youth captain Madeline Holliday and her co-captain sister Abbigail Holliday are students at the eLearning Academy in Thibodaux. Like their mother, Andrea Holliday, both have been involved in the Krewe of Little Rascals since early childhood.
The two Holliday sisters can trace the Holliday family’s involvement with the Krewe of Little Rascals back to the inception of the youth Carnival club in the early 1980s, when mother Andrea Holliday was just five years old.
“I went all the way thru, and did all of the court positions with them, myself and my brother,” Andrea Holliday said. “I was float lieutenant years after I came out of the krewe at 18, and always just stayed with [the Krewe of Little Rascals.]”
Andrea Holliday’s mother and father both served on the board of directors of the krewe and assisted with costume preparation for many years. Mardi Gras seems to be in the Holliday family blood – Andrea Holliday and her family are currently involved in multiple Mardi Gras krewes and activities, participating in various other Mardi Gras parades as krewe members or on dance teams.
For the Holliday family, their participation with the Krewe of Little Rascals is centered on youth involvement and introducing Mardi Gras customs to a new generation.
“We always say – the [Krewe of Little Rascals] belongs to the kids,” Andrea Holliday said. “We’re just there to oversee it.”
Andrea Holliday said she and her family are looking forward to the parade date in early February, when her two daughters will finally get to experience being parade day youth captains - positions they have been preparing for since they were young children.
The Krewe of Little Rascals is set to begin its 3.1 miles long Jefferson Parish parade route at noon on February 5 starting at the Clearview City Center in Metairie along Veterans Memorial Boulevard, with the parade finally ending at the intersection of Martin Behrman Avenue and Veterans.
Led by Jefferson Parish sheriff’s vehicles and the krewe’s own pace car, this year’s Krewe of Little Rascals parade will feature 12 floats, a marching band from Washington, D.C. along with 12 dance teams from various locales. The adult captains of the parade will include Jack and Maureen Spittler, longtime krewe members. For more details on the Krewe of Little Rascals, parade route and locations, visit the organization’s website at www.kreweoflittlerascals.org.
