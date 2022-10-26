The idea of self- care is simple— it just means that we take good care of ourselves. We understand our needs and make sure those needs get met.
In the church we are taught a lot about serving, laying down our own lives for the sake of others, and to follow Jesus. We are taught to consider others more important than ourselves, and to do unto others as we would have them do unto us. We are taught that to love is to sacrifice, to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.
And that’s all true. There’s not enough of that love going around.
But we are also taught to love our neighbors as we love ourselves, and how is that possible without a love for self in there somewhere?
Sure, all of this “love self” and “take care of self” stuff can get out of hand, out of balance.
We can lean so heavily into self-care and self-love that we prioritize self over everyone else. We even step on others at times just to get on own needs met, thinking that is some way to “be true to ourselves.”
And we can go the other way, too. We can completely neglect ourselves to the point of illness and poor health because we are sacrificing so much for others.
I get how this can feel confusing, because the very Savior that many of us love and follow and imitate gave his life for us all so that we can have life. The greatest act of love ever known to man.
Is there a place for self-care and self-love in the Christian life? Is self-care and thinking of your own needs selfish?
Well let me share a bit more about the life of our Savior. Jesus took excellent care of himself while living on this earth. He knew when he needed to do ministry, to give of himself, to teach and do miracles. And guess what? He knew when he needed to rest, too. He would withdraw to be alone, to pray. He would spend time alone to prepare for his next thing, to recharge, to grieve, before making decisions, and when in distress. He knew when he needed to sleep, and he knew when to eat and fill his body back up. He know how to take care of himself as he was taking care of so many others.
There was no hint of selfishness in it because he would not have been able to give of himself to others day in and day out without spending time to take care of himself, too. God can do this, but though Jesus was God, he was also fully man with the limitations of a human body. As human beings, we must understand our own needs and limitations. We can’t serve until we have nothing left. We can’t run on empty. Our job is not to save the world. Jesus already did that with his life.
So taking care of our own needs isn’t selfish. It’s necessary. We do want to make sure our self-care is not becoming selfish or self-indulgent, though, because that’s not healthy.
So how can we do that?
We need to assess in our life if there is a gentle balance between taking care of ourselves and taking care of others. A give and take. Pouring in, then pouring out. When we only care to love on ourselves and get our own needs met at the expense of others, that is selfishness and not what God wants of us.
Pay attention to your life, to your needs. Are they getting met? Because you will burn out quickly if they aren’t. What do you need to do this week in order to take better care of yourself so you are getting your needs met?
Kerrah is a Licensed Professional Counselor at Full Life Christian Counseling in Metairie, LA. She is also a Boundaries Coach, Writer, and Host of Be Known, the Podcast. She loves walking with broken people on their healing journeys, but her favorite thing is helping them have healthier relationships in their lives. She resides in Harahan, LA, with her three little sassy girls and her husband. You can find her on Instagram @kerrahfabacher and Facebook @kfabacher or Kerrah E. Fabacher. For more resources, check out www.kerrahfabacher.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.