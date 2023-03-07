Central Lafourche High’s own Tom Plaisance may not have a famous face, but most locals can easily pick out his distinct, clear, and crisp voice from anyone’s as the school’s official “Voice of the Trojans.” With a high school sport announcing career spanning three decades, Plaisance, 69, has become perhaps the most recognizable voice in Lafourche Parish to anyone that follows high school sports.
A lifelong educator and coach, Plaisance’s initial career was as educator and high school coach, a job he held for many years in both the Lafourche and Saint Mary Parish public school systems, retiring in 2009. His better-known announcing career working the Central Lafourche High press box, though, began in Raceland well over 30 years ago.
“During the summer of 1990, I was approached by my good friend and former coaching colleague, Randy Breaux, who asked if I would be interested in announcing the football games at Central Lafourche High School,” Plaisance said. “I did that for one year before the former Voice of the Trojans, Mr. Nilton Pierce, came back into the booth.”
Following his initial one-year stint in 1990, he began assisting Nilton Pierce with football games until Pierce’s retirement in 1998. It was then that Plaisance permanently took over the official duties as Central Lafourche High School’s game announcer, and has done so ever since, taking 46 steps each way up and 46 steps down from the stadium’s press box each game.
“One of the most interesting things about this job – most people have no idea what I look like,” Plaisance said. “However, once we start talking, you’ll recognize my voice. I can’t tell you how many people have come up to my wife and I in Walmart or other places, and in the middle of the conversation they jump right in – ‘You’re the guy on Friday nights’ or ‘you’re the track guy!’”
One of the reasons Plaisance’s voice is so recognizable to locals is he calls not just football games, but track meets, basketball games, and baseball games for Central Lafourche High School.
While his delivery now comes across as smooth and effortless in the press box, Plaisance says he wasn’t always so confident calling games.
“In the beginning, it was hard – I was nervous as a cat,” he said. “It took a little while to get used to it, but after three or four years, it was pretty much second nature.”
Plaisance has taken on his volunteer job as the “Voice of the Trojans” with a drive to excel, even joining the National Association of Sport Public Address Announcers (NASPAA) to learn more about announcing games and keep improving as an announcer.
With each game and meet he calls for Central Lafourche, Plaisance says he strives to add value by giving spectators real-time game information to make the sporting event more meaningful. For football games, he gives spectators information on who made a tackle, who ran the ball, introducing visiting coaches and their records, and other information.
“I think it all goes back to – the more information I can give to people, the more enjoyable the game is for them,” Plaisance said.
His older sister Elizabeth Plaisance, also a retired educator, has watched him progress as the “Voice of the Trojans” over the years. She says the success he has had calling games comes down in part to hard work and preparation.
“He doesn’t just show up five minutes before the game starts,” she said. “He gets to school early, he gets the rosters of the kids and learns their names and their pronunciation, and he talks to the coaches and finds out anything special he might need to do or say.”
Central Lafourche Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Shelly Vedros, who has worked with Plaisance for approximately 20 years, says Plaisance is someone he has full confidence in, having assisted the school’s athletic program with multiple sports over the years.
“I’m just thankful for everything he’s done for athletics here at Central,” Vedros said, discussing the volunteer work Plaisance has done for Central Lafourche. “We don’t have too many guys like that anymore. It takes a lot of dedication and time, and that’s what he does; he helps us tremendously.”
