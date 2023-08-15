A local restaurant has new ownership, but yet the same commitment to serving some of the best dishes that the Bayou Region has to offer.
Vic’s Grill was purchased by the Aicklen family in October 2022 after the original owner, Mr. Vic Matherne decided that he was going to get out of the business after more than 40 years of service.
Dena Aicklen said taking over the business has been fulfilling and she wants to thank Matherne for laying such a successful foundation of success for the business.
Aicklen said the business may be under new ownership, but one thing will never change: the commitment to the customers and pleasing them each time they walk through the doors.
Vic’s Grill is located at 4757 La. Highway 1 in Raceland. The business is open Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., then 5-8 p.m.
“We take pride in that family culture,” Aicklen said when asked what sets Vic’s apart from other local eateries. “That, and our loyal customers who return to enjoy their favorite meal.”
Vic’s has been in business since 1980 when Matherne started the restaurant. After 42 years, he made the decision to sell, and he did so on Oct. 20, 2022. Mr. Vic is missed and the new owners are committed to keeping his legacy alive and making him proud everyday.
“Loyal customers come in and there isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t hear a Vic story. It’s our goal to always keep him in our hearts and in everything we do at Vic’s in his honor”, said Dena.
Aicklen said running the restaurant has been fulfilling so far, but she said that one of the biggest things that was necessary in the transition was keeping some of the traditions of Vic’s Grill alive.
“We promised to never stop serving Mr. Vic’s ‘Vic’s Special,’ and it’s a favorite of our customers,” she said. “But since opening, we have created what many are saying is, ‘the best roast beef poboy that they have ever enjoyed.’”
When asked to list her favorite thing about owning a restaurant, Aicklen said that it has to be serving the Bayou Region, adding that the customers have been great and are such a huge part of the local business’ success, along with seeing her husband, Gregory Aicklen, take the helm and keep Vic's spirit alive with banter between the locals about fishing, hunting, and sports! There is always great conversation going on at Vic's.
“Being and feeling like a part of the community and meeting new people every day,” Aicklen said. “That has been great.”
Aicklen said she wants to invite the community to come out and give Vic’s a chance. On August 15, they are celebrating Mr.Vic’s birthday at 7:30 p.m. with a birthday cake. Everyone is invited to attend and remember the life of Mr.Vic.
She said that there is no feeling in the world better than seeing a customer sit down, order food, then be overly impressed with the meal they are presented. To then see that same customer come back and order from the business again? That, she said, is the best feeling in the world.
“Our entire team takes pride in seeing an empty plate — it’s rewarding as the new owners to be able to keep some of Mr. Vic’s menu items on the menu and seeing the love of the new dishes we’ve introduced by our loyal customers,” she said.
