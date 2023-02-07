On January 26, the Lockport Middle School basketball teams hosted LCO for a high-stakes parish game.
The gym was packed to capacity with fans waiting outside of the entrance for hours before tip-off to get a spot to sit.
Nestled in the far left corner of the gym as the game took place was Lockport Middle School’s biggest fan.
She’s not been in the best health lately, but has been on the mend.
She said with the stakes high and the Pirates playing an old rival, she “couldn’t miss this one for the world.”
Lorraine Torres has been a mainstay in our community for decades — a woman who has touched thousands of lives through her work as a teacher and athletic administrator over the past 4-plus decades.
Those who work with Torres say that she’s a joy, a literal local legend for the work that she has done to positively impact our youth.
“She is Lockport basketball,” said Lockport boys’ basketball coach Christopher Bourgeois. “I met her in the gym. I think everyone met her in the gym. She’s the reason I started coaching. She talked me into it and gave me a chance. She was always the first one there and the last one to leave.”
Torres is best known for her work in athletics, but she also was a teacher in the Lafourche Parish School System, working across multiple grades including even serving as a kindergarten teacher.
Pupils say Torres was warm, loving and patient in the classroom — almost like a mother to the students. Colleagues say that Torres is a team player who is always trying to find ways to help where she can.
In 2019-2020, Torres was named Lockport Middle School’s Support Person of the Year. In the social media post announcing the award, the school said that Torres “will do anything for anyone and is always willing to help when needed,” — a fitting description.
“Ms. Torres has been loved at Lockport Middle School for many years,” said Jacob Allen, a coach and teacher at the school. “She is a true Lockport Middle School Pirate and enjoys everything about being at school, whether it’s celebrating academics, athletics or just student life. We are so grateful for her dedication to our school.”
In more recent years, Torres was a stalwart for Lockport youth sports, serving in any capacity she could to help Lockport Biddy, Lockport Middle and any and all athletic events that would take place in our area.
Torres would help contact teams, create schedules, open the gym, help clean the gym, then close it — often the first smiling face you’d see when entering, but also the last smiling face you’d see upon leaving.
The work was seemingly endless, but the task was never too tall. Torres’ tournaments were always run smoothly and the schedules always on point.
Torres also worked behind the scenes at several other tournaments outside of Lockport, assisting other area organizations with organizing their schedules and doing whatever necessary to help the event go off without a hitch.
“When anyone talks about that Lockport gym, I can almost promise her name is in that conversation,” Bourgeois said.
In recent months, Torres has endured health issues, which has taken her away from her full-time work. She was hospitalized for a period and is now out and working toward recovery.
She can’t make every event like she used to, but she shows up when she can to show love and support to the Pirates, but also to the other area kids.
At the Lockport/LCO game, Torres said she wanted to see both teams play a good game, adding that she has friends all across Lafourche and she wants all of our teams to do well.
Bourgeois said it means a lot to the school, the student-athletes and the entire Lockport Middle School community when Torres is able to come to a game, adding that it gives a shot of energy to the kids to see their No. 1 fan in the stands.
“I’m so glad that she was able to come and watch a couple games this season,” he said. “It just wasn’t the same without her there.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.