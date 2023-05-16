A local group tailored to young people is back in our area after a multi-year hiatus.
In its resurgence, membership is up and more young people are learning about God while also enjoying a safe, fun-filled atmosphere where they’re safe and allowed to flourish.
Young Life South Lafourche is back after taking hiatus for most of the 2000s. After COVID, several local Young Life alumni gathered with former area leaders and supporters and relaunched the group, which has come with tremendous success and several successful events in our area.
“We are super excited about the turnout, but if I’m being honest, we are not totally surprised because we have been praying about this for years and believed and trusted that God would bless this ministry and this community today, just like he did 20+ years ago,” said Lacey Lasseigne Hebert with Young Life. “I think that the kids are excited about a positive movement full of fun and adventure that they can share with their friends and classmates.”
Young Life is a world-class organization designed to give adolescents an opportunity to express themselves and have fun — while also learning about God and the love he has for each of us.
Hebert said that the Young Life staff and volunteers work hard to enter the world of kids and focus hard on what matters most to them: fun, adventure, friendship and a sense of significance.
“In doing so, we earn the privilege of talking to them about something that we think matters most of all — the truth about God and His love for them,” she said. “We do this while working in the community alongside like-minded adults from a variety of Christian traditions (volunteer leaders, committee members, donors and staff). In Young Life, we believe that every young person deserves the right to hear of God’s love.”
The group spreads that message in multiple forms — all designed to keep kids positively involved.
They hold campaigners, which are Bible study events where kids get to dive deeper into the Bible and what it means for their lives alongside their leaders. They also minister through club events, which allow students to ‘party with a purpose.’ At Club, students can come together and play games, laugh and have fun and get to hear about a God that loves them.
Then there’s also summer camp and weekend retreats where students gather and spend a week or weekends together to spend time with their friends and their leaders, be outdoors and understand more of who God is.
At a recent Club event, students gathered together and celebrated ‘Taco Tuesday,’ enjoying video games and other fun while enjoying savory Mexican treats.
Hebert said Young Life is open to any student who wants to join. And for any adults looking to make a positive impact, it’s easy to do so, as well.
For more information, one can email younglifesouthlafourche@gmail.com.
“There are no memberships. Students can just show up,” she said. “There are many ways adults can get involved and join in the mission of Young Life. We are building a local leadership team of trusted adults who love Jesus and have a heart for kids. Those leaders will walk alongside students and build relationships with them in order to share about a full life in Jesus Christ. We’re also building a team of adults to form a local committee in support of the ministry, which includes encouraging staff and volunteers, fundraising efforts and securing administrative resources. We also welcome people to join the prayer team that prays for the ministry throughout the week as well as during our events. Community members can also give financially, as the ministry of Young Life relies on financial support from the community to ensure that it will be sustainable for the kids on the bayou for years to come.”
Hebert said the goals for the future of Young Life South Lafourche is continued growth and to be able to reach out to as many young people as possible to try and positively touch their lives.
So far, the group is making a positive difference, and the hope is that work can continue.
“Our immediate goals include continuing to share the good news of God’s love with high school students in South Lafourche,” she said. “We want to develop an ecumenical team of adults from a variety of local churches and we hope to raise an additional $25,000 so that we’re able to hire a part-time staff person.”
In the immediate future, the group has plans to do “Young Life Summer Nights” events, as well as other events over the summer to keep kids active and involved.
