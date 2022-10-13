The Venue and Simply Exquisite Events are hosting their First Annual Fall Vendor Event this Sunday.
The event is going to be held at The Venue, located at 18210 West Main Street in Galliano and it will run from 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. The event will be a Mimosa Brunch and will showcase the amazing works of 30 vendors who are signed up to attend the event.
“We decided to host this event in the hopes of bringing a sense of normalcy back to our community,” said event organizer Michelle Worley. “We want local vendors to be able to get their names and products out there so people can shop locally especially with the holidays coming up.”
Local is at the root of this event.
Jaedon Burregi with The Venue said that he and his team started hosting these pop up shops a few months ago and they have been successful. He said he wants to promote the concept of “locals supporting locals” when doing their shopping.
“The main reason I love these pop up events is to promote local shopping,” Burregi said. “As a small business owner, local shopping is the backbone of our company.”
Worley agreed. She added that shoppers who attend Sunday’s event will be able to see the best in just about any genre of gift items. Food, drinks and other fun will also be available throughout the day.
“We are looking forward to seeing a lot of people coming out to have a nice day of shopping and visiting,” she said. “We have 30 vendors with a variety of things to offer including sweets, gifts, home decor, clothing, plants, bath items and food. Galliano Fresh Market will also be selling brunch items and The Venue will have Mimosas and other drinks for sale. Simply Exquisite Events is setting up their photo booth for pictures.”
Burregi said Sunday’s event is the continuation of a trend for The Venue. He said there are plans for similar events in the future and he hopes to see familiar faces and also make new friends during the day.
“We have teamed up with a few different small businesses over the past year to help host these,” Burregi said. “They will only get bigger and I have some great plans for the ones in 2023.”
