One of Thibodaux’s most popular fall events is back again in 2022 and is expecting another great day of fun for the people in our area.
The Acadia Music Fest will take place on October 29, 2022 at its usual Percy Brown Road location.
This year’s event will feature both local and national acts, including Dumpstaphunk, David Shaw and headliner Ludacris.
Event organizer and local businessman Tommy Meyer with the Ben Meyer Foundation said this year’s event is shaping up to be a hit.
“There are so many aspects of the festival to look forward to each year,” Meyer said. “I think this year, witnessing the growth that has taken place has brought a unique anticipation. Our lineup is incredible and includes local and national artists. … To be able to see that amount of talent on one stage and in one day is just surreal.”
The Acadia Music Festival began in 2016 as a way to give back to the people of Thibodaux and in our surrounding areas.
The event is put on annually by the Ben Meyer Foundation, which honors the life of its namesake, who tragically died in 2018 after an accidental overdose. The Foundation was born out of a desire to keep Ben’s energy alive and present in the lives of those in the community.
Because of that, the festival annually benefits local organizations which remind foundation members most of Ben. This year’s benefactor is The Bridge to Independence on the campus of Nicholls State University.
“This outstanding program right here on Nicholls State University’s campus gives students with autism and other intellectual disabilities the opportunity for further education and a chance at independence,” Meyer said. “To be able to give back to a program that is directly enriching the future of these individuals’ lives has been the most rewarding.”
Acadia Music Fest has grown consistently in recent years, despite the challenges of our world since its arrival — namely COVID, Hurricane Ida and economic challenges.
But in 2022, Meyer said things are shaping up for as normal of a festival as we’ve had in recent years.
“Knock on wood, we are embracing the sense of normalcy surrounding this year’s festival preparations,” Meyer said. “The number of festival goers grows significantly each year. Based on pre-sales and sponsorships, which is the largest this year by far, 2022 will be our biggest festival yet.”
And it’s a day of fun for anyone — not just music lovers.
In addition to the music, Acadia Music Fest is a hub for delicious food, art booths and and more. A kid’s corner is also present each fall for little ones to come out and pass a good time.
Meyer said he believes that family-friendly feel is part of what keeps the festival growing and part of why people attend once and then come back the next year to experience it again.
“At Acadia Music Fest, there is truly something for everyone at every age,” Meyer said. “From the Kid’s Korner with bungee trampolines and rock-climbing walls to the delicious food of all cuisines, talented artists and rockstar lineup, Acadia Music Fest is the best in our area. It’s a day that brings our community together to have some fun for a great cause.”
For ticket information or for other information, visit: https://www.acadiamusicfest.net.
