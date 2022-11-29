It has only been a few days since he officially took office, but newly elected Lockport town mayor Barry Plaisance has already begun putting his campaign plan into action.
“We hit the ground running,” Plaisance said of his initial start to his mayoral term. “I met with [outgoing interim mayor Paul Champagne] every other day to make sure the transition would be in place.”
The Lockport mayor has begun working on his plans to immediately tackle the key issues voters told him they wanted addressed during his campaign trail, including blighted housing, illegal drug issues, and road and drainage challenges.
A number of Lockport homes remain neglected and abandoned following Hurricane Ida. Plaisance said he and his team have a plan in place to encourage homeowners of blighted properties to clean up their homes, and another plan to potentially condemn some abandoned structures determined to be beyond repair. The mayor says he also has begun to be implement plans to help eliminate drugs as much as possible within the Lockport corporation limits.
Discussions with parish government officials in search of additional funding to address road and drainage issues has also gotten underway.
“There is no guarantee that we will receive [additional road and drainage funds], but we’re going to work towards that goal,” he said.
Plaisance, 42 and a registered Republican, won Lockport’s special election for mayor on November 8, bringing in approximately 58% of the votes in the mayor’s race, besting three other local candidates. About 57% of the town’s 1,574 registered voters cast ballots in the mayoral election.
Lockport’s mayor said he attributes the success of his campaign to the effort he and his campaign team put into communication and with meeting town residents.
“We really worked hard… we tried to go to every house that we could and meet as many people as we possibly could meet, every day,” he said. “We also, in July, opened up a Facebook page that focused on our goals and our plans for our town. I think that really resonated with a lot of people; they actually could see we had a plan that we were going to be able to execute.”
The special election was held following former mayor Ed Reinhardt’s resignation last year. Reinhardt held the Lockport mayoral seat beginning in 2016 but resigned after allegations he sexually harassed a town employee. Plaisance will serve the remainder of Reinhardt’s original mayoral term, which wraps up in 2024.
Plaisance is no stranger to local politics, having been elected to the Lafourche Parish School Board District 10 seat in 2019. Prior to his school board service, Plaisance was appointed to a position on the Lafourche Parish Game and Fish Commission from 2017 to 2018. He is also the business owner of Yard Man Lawn Services, a Lockport area lawn and landscaping company.
The new Lockport mayor said his prior service in local government “definitely helped in the transition to the mayor’s office. I didn’t realize that it would lead to this point, but it was all part of the process.”
Despite his mayoral term being shortened from a typical four years to a two-year term due to the special election, Plaisance said the shortened term would not affect his ability to govern.
“I don’t really see it as a two-year challenge,” he said. “We have a plan in place, and we just have to execute our plan; we’re going to work hard for our community and do the right thing every day.”
Plaisance had a warm message for Lockport voters that elected him as the town’s newest mayor.
“I would like to thank the people of Lockport for electing me mayor,” he said. “It’s truly an honor to serve our community. I look forward to seeing everyone at our future town events.”
