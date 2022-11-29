As the newly elected mayor of Thibodaux, Kevin Clement will sit at the mayor’s desk for the first time this month not as an outsider, as many elected mayors often do, but as someone that already knows the inner workings of local government, having worked within the Thibodaux city government for well over a decade.
“Over the last 12 years I have been exposed to every one of our departments, how they operate, the inner workings of most of the departments, and most of the people that are in those departments,” Clement, a lifelong Lafourche Parish resident, said. Mayor Kevin Clement felt his prior experience working within city government was “going to be hugely beneficial to the citizens of Thibodaux.”
Clement handily won his new position grabbing 66% of the mayoral vote, with a reported 55% of Thibodaux’s 9,180 registered voters participating in the November 8th election. Clement mentioned his visibility working with various community organizations and his decades-long involvement with Thibodaux youth sports may have helped him earn his new mayoral seat.
“I was the president of Saint Joseph’s School Board, president of the Bayou Council on Behavioral Health, sat on numerous boards at Saint Joseph’s Church, and have been involved with youth sports going on 30 years now,” Clement explained.
Prior to winning the mayoral race, Clement, 58, had served as the City of Thibodaux’s Director of Parks and Recreation. Not surprisingly, recreation was one of the key focus areas of his campaign. Having had a front row seat for years observing the city’s operations, Clement has specific plans for reorganizing the Harang Auditorium. Currently the Harang Auditorium operates within city government as a stand-alone entity, with its own director. Clement plans to have the Harang Auditorium instead fall under the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to better utilize the auditorium on Canal Street as a hub for special events.
“The [Harang Auditorium] is a golden egg…and we’re missing opportunities for businesses and community events,” Clement said. “I just think if we bring the right people in with new ideas and focus, we can better utilize that facility, because it is a beautiful facility.”
Other key areas of focus of his mayoral campaign were economic development, crime, transportation, and education. The top three concerns Clement said Thibodaux voters had as he met city residents on the campaign trail were crime, drainage, and traffic congestion. Traffic congestion has become an increased concern for many long-time Thibodaux area residents in 2022. In a short period of time, the city population and surrounding areas in upper Lafourche have swelled, due in part to some families from lower parts of the parish relocating after suffering Hurricane Ida storm damage.
For the first few months of his administration, Clement says his focus will be on both assembling his administration team while simultaneously ensuring all city departments continue providing quality services for the city of Thibodaux.
“That’s what I’m working on now, trying to get the right people in place, because you’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with,” Clement said. “But the job of keeping city services – sewer, water, gas, trash pickup – we have to keep that going, that’s paramount.”
Clement said he plans to bring the same proactive style of management he used as director of the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation as he steps into his role of Thibodaux mayor.
“I’m excited. I’m going to bring a new level of energy to our current administration,” Clement said. “I have fresh ideas that I want to bring to fruition over the next 4 to 8 years. I look forward to the challenges.”
