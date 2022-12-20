The Lafourche Parish Council met on Tuesday night for its last official council meeting of the year, where it was given presentations from a small handful of notable presenters.
In the main highlight of the meeting, Karen Collins, Lady of the Sea Hospital’s chief executive officer, gave the Lafourche Parish Council and residents an important update on the hospital’s repair and rebuilding efforts. The Cut Off hospital, after suffering significant Hurricane Ida damage last year, continues to gradually add back services using a collection of temporary structures.
Collins reported to the council that numerous hospital departments are now housed in various temporary buildings, with its emergency services department continuing to provide around the clock care in what was once the hospital’s former rehab building. Outpatient dialysis services are expected to continue for just a few more months in a temporary building on the hospital’s campus, while the permanent dialysis building awaits final repairs.
“The permanent dialysis building is under renovation, and that should be completed by the middle of March…we are excited to see that happen,” Collins said at the meeting.
Lady of the Sea’s interim hospital construction project, which will consist of modular buildings constructed offsite and then delivered and assembled on the hospital’s grounds, are also expected to begin arriving soon.
“We’re very happy to see that construction begin...The modular units will begin arriving in February for the beginning of installation,” Collins announced.
The hospital anticipates being able to move into the interim hospital facility as early as the first week of June, following equipment installation work and regulatory surveys being completed. It will feature 10 inpatient beds, nine emergency department beds, mammography, MRI, and various other services for South Lafourche residents. The interim hospital will allow South Lafourche and Grand Isle residents to avoid having to travel outside of the area for many of those services, which they have been forced to do since late 2021 after Hurricane Ida.
The hospital’s goal is to replace the older, damaged main hospital with a new permanent facility. Collins explained that the replacement of the main hospital, estimated to cost approximately $40 million, requires FEMA’s involvement and a lengthy federal application process.
In order to quality for FEMA funds, the main hospital must be determined by FEMA to have suffered over 50 percent in storm damages. The hospital’s management believes its main building meets those requirements, but FEMA has yet to make their determination.
“We are meeting frequently to try to tie this up; this week we have three [FEMA] meetings, trying to hammer out the differences we have,” Collins said.
Once a favorable FEMA determination can be reached, which is expected to take a few more months, Collins estimates a timeline of two to three additional years before the new main hospital can be rebuilt and made ready to accept patients.
In other news during Tuesday’s council meeting, Entergy’s Louisiana Lighting Supervisor, Chad Aucoin, gave a short presentation to the council regarding Entergy’s progress in repairing storm-damaged lighting in Lafourche Parish. According to Aucoin, Entergy has so far repaired 4,476 streetlights in Lafourche Parish, and estimates it has approximately 316 lights remaining to repair.
“All crews working will listen to our customers and make repairs on lights asked by the customer on the same street, without an order,” Aucoin said.
In one of its last discussions of the night, the Lafourche Parish Council members engaged in a discussion regarding blighted commercial and residential structures that continue to be an eyesore for residents. Parish President Archie Chaisson said the parish has been hampered by the legally required process it must follow with blighted building owners, which can take six months or longer. The meeting concluded with the council informally agreeing to study the legal process surrounding blighted properties for possible ways to make it more efficient.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.