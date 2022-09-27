With Christmas right around the corner, our Lafourche Gazette team is working hard to do our part to help spread the holiday cheer throughout the parish.
Light Up Lafourche, a non-profit created by Gazette Owner/Publisher Addy Melancon will give away decorated Christmas trees to families in need this holiday season. This is the first event for the non-profit which aims to give back to our community throughout the year with works of philanthropy aimed to ‘light up’ the lives of our friends and neighbors.
Melancon said the tree giveaway will aim to make the ‘Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ even more wonderful this winter.
“We just want to give back to the wonderful people in our area,” Melancon said. “So often, you hear about Christmas tree giveaways, but to physically decorate a tree costs time and money, too. We wanted to do the whole project. We wanted to donate the tree, but also donate it fully decorated. It’s just one less thing that people will have to worry about during the busy holiday times and we’re so happy to be able to give back.”
Melancon said the tree giveaway and non-profit’s creation are all part of a plan to give back to the people of Lafourche.
The Gazette has been in operation since 1965 and to date, we are the only locally owned print news publication in our area.
Melancon said that the adversity of the past few years has shown a renewed spirit and resolve amongst our community and by creating Light Up Lafourche, our team will work to help give back to people in our area.
“We are part of this community,” Melancon said. “I am local. My staff is all local. We are all engrained in this parish and we want what’s best for the people we serve.”
In the coming weeks, Light Up Lafourche will be working with local groups to identify families who are in need, and we aim to get trees distributed during this fall before the holiday season.
The tree will be fully decorated and both the tree and ornaments are the family’s to keep.
Melancon said she will be summoning the help of local high school students to decorate the trees. A lover of the arts and an avid decorator, the Gazette Publisher said to use her talents to give back feels good and she hopes the giveaway will inspire others to do good deeds for others in the holiday season.
“I am a mom and I remember how good it felt to see how excited my girls were when we first put out the tree every Christmas season,” Melancon said. “To know that others around the area will get that same special feeling just puts a smile on my face and also onto the faces of our entire team.”
We are in the process of setting up a system to collect monetary donations for this project and all other Light Up Lafourche projects. Information for that will be provided when it’s finalized.
We will also be taking donations of Christmas ornaments – any color or kind, as long as they’re new or in good condition.
Donations will be accepted at our Gazette offices or we can arrange to pick-up from the donor.
