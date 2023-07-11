Lafourche Parish, Louisiana - In the wake of storm events that wreaked havoc on Lafourche Parish in 2020 and 2021, the State of Louisiana has allocated funds for disaster recovery. These funds will be used to support the Hometown Revitalization Program (HRP) and the Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program (RCIP). To ensure the input of all community members, Lafourche Parish Government will host a public Citizen PArticipation meeting where residents can share their thoughts on recovery priorities and contribute to the development of projects.
Both the HRP and RCIP programs fall under the Community Development Block Grant - Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) Program, administered by the Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD) in collaboration with HUD. It is crucial for persons of low- and moderate-income (LMI) to attend and actively participate in this meeting.
Date: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Mathews Government Complex 4876 Hwy. 1
Mathews, LA 70394
Persons wishing to provide input but who are unable to attend,
may do so in writing via email to lumpkinkm@lafourchegov.org or
via mail to Kristi Lumpkin, Lafourche Parish Government, P.O. Drawer 5548, Thibodaux, LA 70302.
Request for the necessary provisions may be made by calling Kristi Lumpkin, Lafourche Parish Government, at (985) 493-6681. Please contact if a language interpreter is required.
Links to the program sites:
https://www.restore.la.gov/hometown-revitalization-program https://www.restore.la.gov/resilient-communities-program
These programs are not designed to fund home repairs or improvements. Information on the Restore LA program for homeowners may be found at https://www.restore.la.gov/.
Hometown Revitalization Program:Designed to address the unmet needs for business growth and economic recovery in HUD Most Impacted and Distressed (MID) areas impacted by the eligible 2020-21 storms.
Resilient Communities Infrastructure Program: Designed to address remaining unmet needs in the areas of infrastructure in order to expand upon and improve resilient community planning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.