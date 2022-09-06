As a kid, D’Lynn Chiasson wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to be when she grew up, but she knew exactly what she wanted to do: help people.
Now an adult and the director of the Cut Off Youth Center and a Lafourche Parish Councilwoman, Chiasson is doing exactly that.
The local leader said helping others is at the heart of everything she does and that she works hard every day to make sure that people in our community know that she’s available if there is a need.
Chiasson said she didn’t always know that this is where her life would take her, but now looking back, she thinks it’s fitting because she’s able to help people of all ages in both roles.
The Cut Off Youth Center took damage from Ida, but is back open with the Hurricane Festival on schedule for 2022 and other events planned for a big fall — one many didn’t think would be possible after the storm.
“I always wanted to be able to help others,” Chaisson said. “If someone had a problem, I was always trying to help them solve it. Running the Youth Center has been a lot like that. Making sure our youth have access to a center and our pool has been a constant challenge. When Ida came and tried to destroy all of that, I almost felt defeated — almost. But there was a problem and I rolled up my sleeves and got busy planning how to get our center open again. Our community needed it.”
Chiasson said to run a large community facility is stressful at any time, but even doubly so given the challenges our area has faced in the past 10-15 years with the BP oil spill, other economic swings, COVID and then storms like Zeta and Ida.
Chiasson said one of the keys to her job is the ability to multi-task and to adjust on the fly to whatever happens throughout the week or during the course of an event.
“It’s a constant change up day-to-day,” she said. “Making sure every scheduled event and sometimes even the not-scheduled event, runs smoothly and effectively. Oftentimes, I have 5 different things I’m attending to on my desk all needing immediate attention. And I’m always looking for new ways to bring money into the center to stay open.”
Chiasson said that for as stressful as her job can sometimes be, there is no joy greater than seeing community members congregate at the COYC and make memories. At the end of a big Biddy Basketball weekend or after other events, Chiasson said she often scrolls through social media and smiles seeing the facility filled up and locals passing a good time.
“That is the best feeling ever,” Chiasson said. “My favorite part of the Hurricane Festival is seeing people out there dancing, enjoying some good food with family and friends and watching the kids enjoying the rides and hearing the laughter and the squeals. It’s a good time that our community looks forward to, and we never knew how much until 2 years went by without it.”
Chiasson said the decision to get into politics was again rooted in helping others. She said she saw a need and opted to run for the council to represent District 8.
Chiasson said she believes Lafourche is becoming a more united parish and her goals are to work on repaving streets in her district, to get the Larose Delta Farm Boat Launch back open and to work to get Lady of the Sea and the hospital’s dialysis back post-Ida.
When asked what advice she would give to herself as a child to get her ready for the life ahead, Chiasson said she’d tell herself to enjoy the good times, but be prepared for the bad.
“I would tell myself to learn to be OK with something once you’ve done all you can,” Chiasson said. “Whatever the outcome, to be able to accept that outcome and to accept that some things are simply out of my control and that is OK. Roll with the punches and enjoy the smooth sails, but be prepared for the white water rapids.”
Chiasson said her life is fast-paced, but also has some down time. She shared her “happy place” and told us where she goes when she needs life to slow down.
“3 months out of the year, I get to my happy place — being alone in a deer stand listening to nature all around,” she said. “I talk to God. I talk to my dad who is now in heaven and I am at peace. I let quite a few walk by before I decide which one to take to feed our family. And I thank God for the gift that it is.”
