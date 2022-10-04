When the community is in need, the Boudreaux family is always there to lend a helping hand. The matriarch of the local family is often at the head of those efforts. She said her family’s passion for giving back is unwavering and rooted out of love for our Cajun people.
Local businesswoman Trixy Boudreaux has volunteered thousands of hours over the years — efforts that have helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for countless people who are in need.
She said to make a positive impact for someone is humbling — a feeling that’s hard to describe.
Boudreaux said she serves the community as a labor of love.
“When I think about how many people have benefitted from my efforts, it is truly humbling,” Boudreaux said. “Each time, my passion to help others is fueled more and more. It’s very fulfilling and brings me so much joy. I feel incredibly blessed that God uses me as his vessel to help others.”
Trixy and her husband, Chad, own and operate Joe’s Septic Contractors locally. The family’s work for our community is nearly 3 decades running.
Boudreaux said she started volunteering at local youth sports events cooking and serving food. Those efforts then evolved to include cooking at community events, church events and other benefits in our area.
From that, the family started its Shooting Da Crap clay shooting tournament, which raises funds for Joe’s Shooting Da Crap, a non-profit organization Trixy helped found.
The event started in 2012 and has grown, despite COVID and Ida and economic challenges.
“As of 2022, our grand donation total is $295,000 that has come from seven events,” Boudreaux said. “Our non-profit organization and the events we were able to execute have really fueled my passion to get involved and lead many other events.”
The clay shoot has been a huge success and is now a massive event. But on every occasion — big or small — Trixy is often there lending a helping hand throughout the year.
Some of those strongest efforts came during Hurricane Ida when Boudreaux organized and helped plan dozens of supply drop events and meal giveaways when our community was hurting and rebuilding — efforts that came even while having to help get her own home and business back up and running post-storm.
Boudreaux said that between meals served and food and supplies given, a total of around $1 million worth of Ida recovery aid/supplies passed through her hands to be given back to the area. That’s just the work she and her team did at Sacred Heart Church in Cut Off.
“I want our community to know that we weren’t really forgotten about,” Boudreaux said. “A lot of efforts came from Florida and here we are brainstorming to give back to Florida now in some kind of way when they’re the ones in need.”
Boudreaux said spare time is hard to come by in her busy life, but when she has some to spare, she enjoys the company of family and also her new granddaughter, Caroline.
Boudreaux said that while she appreciates the accolades and recognition for her efforts, she wants people to know that our Lafourche Parish community is one of a kind.
At every event, Boudreaux said there are volunteers and people behind the scenes willing to lend a hand.
She said where she is in life is all part of God’s plan.
“We truly have something special on this bayou,” she said. “The people of our community gather and rally around each other, and there is no other place like our own. I feel so very blessed with having the biggest army surrounding me. First and foremost, my husband and family are my biggest supporters. They are by my side at every event I’m involved in. Aside from them, I have an incredible army of volunteers that I can always count on. I am amazed by the huge support group that I have, and our army continues to grow year after year. I am forever grateful for each and every one of them who step up without hesitation to benefit our wonderful community. Without these volunteers, my ideas and events wouldn’t be possible.
“God puts individuals in your path at the right times,” she added. “And I trust his plan.”
