La Boujee’s Houma location has been sold to a local businesswoman who said she’s following God’s plan for her future with the purchase.
Businesswoman Lauren Rebstock announced on social media yesterday that she’d sold La Boujee to fellow local businesswoman Leslie Terrebonne who will turn the location into Bloom West Boutique, a boutique that will seek to uplift women.
Terrebonne said she’s proud to have the opportunity to follow God’s calling in opening the business.
“My husband (Travis) encouraged me to figure out what I wanted to do and go all in,” Terrebonne said. “He saw something was missing in my life, so we started seeking God for a plan and this is where we were led. Bloom West was born through my family’s belief in me, my Faith in God, the Joy of helping women Bloom and finally, the overwhelming love I have for my beautiful Grandson, Weston. Those were all inspirational in the birth of Bloom West!”
At the new boutique, Terrebonne said she seeks to use her space and platform to uplift woman and showcase the inner beauty that we all possess within us.
Terrebonne is a Licensed Professional Cosmetologist and Salon Owner with 20 experience working in our area. But over time, Terrebonne said she and her family decided that it was time to retire her shears, so she’s been out of the salon for 2 years. Being retired sparked a new passion, which led to the creation of the boutique.
“Over the last 2 years as our kids grew and our season of life changed, the one thing that always tugged at my heartstrings about leaving my career was the bond I had with my clients and the indescribable feeling of making a woman feel beautiful,” Terrebonne said.
So that’s where Bloom West will come in to scratch that itch.
Terrebonne said she has big plans for the business, and her first steps are to work on building the boutique’s foundation to ensure that it’s strong.
“We want to focus on making women bloom and feel beautiful,” she said. “Our hope is to use our Boutique as a Ministry for lifting women up through inspiration and originality — really embracing our own skin as children of God. We want people to stay tuned to our social media for some unique and exclusive new products and hand-crafted goods coming very soon.”
Rebstock said on social media that the decision to sell the Houma La Boujee location was a difficult one, but added that she is super proud of Terrebonne and knows that she will do great with the location.
“We love each and every one of you who has ever walked into our doors,” Rebstock said. “We can’t wait to see what our location will turn into.”
Bloom West Boutique is already open and will be growing in the coming weeks and its website and app-based shopping experience coming soon for those who can’t shop on location.
Terrebonne said plans are also in place to create loyalty points for repeat shoppers and also other initiatives and customer-friendly campaigns.
“You’ll see our initial branding campaigns such as daily deals and huge close out sales to make room for the new apparel coming in soon,” Terrebonne said, “We’re bringing the heat!”
Terrebonne said she also is excited to be in the Houma market after operating multiple businesses in Lafourche for 20 years.
Downtown Houma is beautiful and is a treasure, she said, so to be in that market is a blessing for both she and her family.
“Houma offers a unique opportunity for the entrepreneurs in multiple sectors,” Terrebonne said. “Being country people who live on a large farm, we love the downtown vibe. We are within walking distance of the hottest restaurants, coffee shops, theaters, night life and the new developments that the Downtown development district are implementing on Belanger Street will create a super unique and upscale shopping experience much like many rural cities are implementing. We are passionate, involved business owners who love people. And we can’t wait to invest into Houma like we have in Lafourche for over 20 years. … Come see us at 300 Belanger Street in Houma and visit Bloom West Boutique — Beauty in Full Bloom.”
