It’s National Newspaper Week this week, a week designed to recognize the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the United States — the 82nd-straight year the commemorative week is recognized.
So to celebrate the occasion, please afford me the opportunity to talk a little bit about why we do what we do. Also, please allow us the chance to be a little less modest than normal, because we’re not afraid to say that we’re proud of what our team has built.
The Lafourche Gazette is a local business. Much like the grocery store where you buy your milk or the local diner where you order that cheeseburger, we are a locally owned and operated for profit business. To keep our news free to our readers, we survive based on advertising partnerships with the local business community. Simply put, we sell ads to local businesses to promote the amazing works of businesses in our area to our large, growing audience. Those revenues pay for our staff, the physical print paper, delivery costs and all other operating expenses.
We are owned and operated by our Publisher, Addy Melancon. I guess I’m biased, but Addy is a wonderful person to work for. She supplies us with the resources to succeed and the compassion to afford us the time to have fun, productive lives away from the grind. I am our Editor — a position I’ve proudly held since Ida’s landfall. Our Head of Operations is Brandi LeBlanc. She does everything for us. She is the one who takes your calls and emails, works in sales, helps with our website and social media — you name it, she does it.
That comprises our office team.
In the field, we have, myself again. Where Brandi is the one who does everything internally at the office, I’m probably the one doing it all in the field — writing, editing and posting stories, while also editing photos and then communicating with the rest of our field staff. Our delivery driver, Brittany, is the one you see every Tuesday delivering our 9,000 print papers. She delivers from Thibodaux to Grand Isle.
The other members of our field team are Abby Lazard, who has been on our team since 2021 as an awesome photographer/reporter. In addition, we have a team of student photographers this fall with Catherine Bourgeois from Central Lafourche High School and Riley Brantley from South Lafourche High School working hard to keep us active in the schools.
Every, single one of us is local — both in the office and in the field.
Every single one of us is invested here. We all love Lafourche. We all love our community’s spirit.
We all want to showcase that spirit and tell the stories of our people to our audience.
Times are changing. The business of media is evolving. The industry is shrinking.
It’s happening here locally, too. We don’t have to tell you the story. You’re living it and seeing it unfold. Local publications are becoming regional. Regional publications are becoming national. The amount of content out there is lessening. The amount of people in the field is shrinking.
It’s easy to pick on others being swept up by those changes, but we’re not immune, either. We’re having to constantly tweak and evolve our methods to try and best serve our readers.
But one thing that will not ever change for us is this: The industry may be getting wider, but not The Gazette. That’s not us.
We will always do our best to stay local.
Our team works hard to provide the latest, most up-to-date Lafourche Parish news — the news we believe best appeals to the greatest majority of our readers.
If it matters to you, it matters to us. If it’s pressing and breaking, we will be there — just like we were during COVID and just like we were for Ida.
Away from the breaking news, we’re also there when it’s time to tell some fun stories and showcase our locals passing a good time.
Our field team is aggressive and non-relenting. We’re the only ones covering local sports at present, and we want those student-athletes to know we’re there in their corner. We attend multiple games each week, and we intend to do that throughout the year — both in Lafourche and also in Terrebonne, too.
This fall, we have plans to get out to local festivals and showcase the great works of our people.
We also recently launched our Light Up Lafourche non-profit, which will give back to our community throughout the year.
So we invite you today to celebrate National Newspaper Week with us, and in doing so, we have just one simple request. Maybe, it’s more like a challenge.
When considering ways to promote your business, remember us. When running for office and you want to get the word out, remember us. When there’s news to share, remember us. When you want to put an ad in the paper for your kids and grandkids, remember us.
Because we’re always there. We’re always local.
And those partnerships between ourselves and you, our loyal community are why.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.