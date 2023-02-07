Larose-Cut Off Middle School had a new team on campus this year — a group of kids who worked hard, worked together and showcased some unique skills to their classmates and peers.
The LCO Robotics Team launched this past fall, the first year of the program at the school. Coach Tina Danos said the program was planned for several years at LCO, but got postponed by COVID, then Hurricane Ida and other hurdles. But the school competed in its first season, and she was pleased with the way that the kids did with their opportunities to compete.
“It’s amazing what these kids can do,” she said.
So, we’re sure you’re wondering: Exactly what is robotics? And what exactly do these kids do?
Danos said Robotics involves building a robot and programming it to perform different tasks.
There are different parts to every competition and students have to navigate different challenges and try to perform at a high level.
Every “mission” is worth different point values based on their difficulty.
Danos said one of the things that she likes most about robotics is that it builds character in the students. During competitions, there is an innovation project that is judged after the students perform an interview with judges. And throughout all of the stages of competition, success is earned by those who work the hardest, compete as a team and act respectfully.
“A big part of competitions are core values that include topics of teamwork, fun, inclusion and gracious professionalism,” Danos said. “This program puts a lot of emphasis on core values, which I think is great. Teaching kids how to work well together to complete a job and doing so with respect and encouragement from each other.”
Danos said there were 15 members on the inaugural LCO Robotics Team, and she was very pleased with the interest for it being the first year of competition.
Of the 15, not everyone can compete in every competition, which creates inner competition amongst the group — pushing everyone to get better within their skills.
“Only 10 at the most can compete at a competition,” Danos said. “The hardest part was choosing who I would have on my team. I was not expecting so many kids to have such a strong interest in Robotics.”
Danos said the Robotics season starts in the Fall and Winter and runs through the State Competition, which was a few weeks ago.
The team qualified for State in its first-ever tournament, then competed in late-January in New Orleans at their first-ever State Championship Competition at Jesuit High School.
Danos said she was super proud of the team for the work they did in their first Robotics season. She also added that in addition to the students and their parents, she also wanted to thank Chevron, who was the team’s sponsor.
“Our supplies and kit for everything that we need to practice and prepare and our tournament fees were all sponsored and paid for by them,” Danos said. “Otherwise, I doubt we could have afforded it. We could have had to raise money and it’s costly.”
The coach also added that with one season under their belts, her focus now is on building on the team’s experiences this year and coming back even stronger next year in Year 2 of the program.
“My goals are to just have my team more focused next year now that we have seen what it all entails,” she said. “This year was a year to learn and with what we have learned, we can better focus our attention on the end goals of the competition aspect, which are more clear to us now.”
