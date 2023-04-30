A Sunday afternoon shooting in Thibodaux has left 1 dead and another injured.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that around 12:20 p.m., deputies were called to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of Lasseigne Road in Thibodaux.
Officers from the Thibodaux Police also responded to assist. When authorities arrived, deputies found one victim had been shot in the torso. He was pronounced dead. A second victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No one has been arrested in the case, but Webre said that authorities have made progress in the investigation. Additional evidence must be processed and interviews must be conducted before charges are officially brought forward.
More information will be released later.
