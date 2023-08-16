Joyce Bracey 9.jpg

Local nonprofit organizations participated in the Bayou Community Foundation's 5th annual Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference.

The event was held on Aug. 10 at Fletcher Technical Community College. It was sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Entergy and Fletcher. The theme of this year's conference was: "Stronger Together," and it was focused on capacity building and collaboration.

More than 100 representatives from Bayou Region nonprofits attended the informative event.

“Bayou Community Foundation is delighted to bring local nonprofit leaders and volunteers together to learn and network, with a shared goal of strengthening our organizations so we can all serve our community even better,” said Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand. “Our conference speakers were knowledgeable and inspirational, and our attendees were enthusiastic and engaged. We all came away appreciating the value of partnerships and collaboration to grow our nonprofits during blue skies to prepare us for the storms that may come.”

Conference presentations included building organizational residency and staff development, effectively telling a nonprofit's story, thanking and communicating with donors, hosting successful events and also developing a diverse and invested Board of Directors.

At the end of the conference, participants broke into small groups and identified ways that their organizations could collaborate to strengthen or expand nonprofit service. The collaboration efforts also focused on organizations sharing resources and partnerships on efforts like fundraising and training.

“The conference was amazing!” said Cheryl Oubre, Office Manager at CASA of Lafourche. “I learned some helpful strategies to increase funding and had the chance to get to know so many other nonprofits in our area stepping up to help kids in need, like Wallace Community Center. I also had a chance to explore possible collaboration with St. Francis Vegetable Garden to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to the children we serve.”

“After COVID and Hurricane Ida, I was in a slump, but the conference lit a fire in me and I’m really excited to get to work implementing the great things I learned for our nonprofit,” said Titus Savoie, Executive Director of Team Lifelines Suicide Awareness and Prevention, Inc. in Houma. “I particularly enjoyed the story-telling session, and the small group collaboration activity made my day!

The Bayou Community Foundation hosts nonprofit workshops and programs throughout the year.

To see the next one, visit www.BayouCF.org.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments