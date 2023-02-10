City of Thibodaux

 As we prepare for the 2023 Mardi Gras, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has some important information to share with our community partners about this year’s Mardi Gras parades.  

Krewe of Shaka – 2-12-23 at 12:30 PM

Krewe of Ambrosia – 2-12-23 at 2:00 PM

Krewe of Cleophas – 2-19-23 at 12:30 PM

Krewe of Chronos – 2-19-23 at Immediately Following Cleophas

Krewe of Ghana – 2-21-23 at 1:00 PM (Fat Tuesday)

 

The Krewe’s of Shaka, Ambrosia, Cleophas & Chronos will all start and end at Nicholls State University. Parades will start on Audubon Ave. at Afton St. proceeding north. Turn left onto Menard St. headed west. Turn right onto Canal Blvd. headed north until W.2nd St., then turn left onto W.2nd St. Proceed onto La.1 to Jackson St. South on Jackson St. merging into Canal Blvd. U-turn at the first intersection with Canal Blvd. headed back north on Canal Blvd. Turn right onto Gerald T. Peltier. Turn left onto Bayou Ln. headed north, then right on Menard. Turn right on Audubon to finish at NSU.

Krewe of Shakka Parade Route

The Krewe of Ghana will start on Iris St. @M.L.K. Park west to Rock St. Turn left on Rock St., then right on School St. School St. to Canal Blvd., then right and immediately onto St. Charles St. headed north. Turn left on Menard St. to Canal Blvd. then right up to W.2nd St. Turn left on W.2nd St. headed west to La. 1. La 1. To Jackson St., then left south on Jackson St. U-turn at the intersection of Jackson St. and Canal Blvd. headed north. Turn right on Gerald T. Peltier, headed east until ending back at @M.L.K. Park (M.L.K. Bouleavrd).

Ghana Parade Route

Like years past, Peltier Park will be open and the public is highly encouraged to take advantage of this family oriented area. We would like to remind our community partners that campers will be limited to parking lots only on Peltier Park Property/Grounds. In addition, glass containers will not be allowed on any City Property along the parade route, including Peltier Park and all City Property that boards it. 

