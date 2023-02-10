As we prepare for the 2023 Mardi Gras, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has some important information to share with our community partners about this year’s Mardi Gras parades.
Krewe of Shaka – 2-12-23 at 12:30 PM
Krewe of Ambrosia – 2-12-23 at 2:00 PM
Krewe of Cleophas – 2-19-23 at 12:30 PM
Krewe of Chronos – 2-19-23 at Immediately Following Cleophas
Krewe of Ghana – 2-21-23 at 1:00 PM (Fat Tuesday)
The Krewe’s of Shaka, Ambrosia, Cleophas & Chronos will all start and end at Nicholls State University. Parades will start on Audubon Ave. at Afton St. proceeding north. Turn left onto Menard St. headed west. Turn right onto Canal Blvd. headed north until W.2nd St., then turn left onto W.2nd St. Proceed onto La.1 to Jackson St. South on Jackson St. merging into Canal Blvd. U-turn at the first intersection with Canal Blvd. headed back north on Canal Blvd. Turn right onto Gerald T. Peltier. Turn left onto Bayou Ln. headed north, then right on Menard. Turn right on Audubon to finish at NSU.
The Krewe of Ghana will start on Iris St. @M.L.K. Park west to Rock St. Turn left on Rock St., then right on School St. School St. to Canal Blvd., then right and immediately onto St. Charles St. headed north. Turn left on Menard St. to Canal Blvd. then right up to W.2nd St. Turn left on W.2nd St. headed west to La. 1. La 1. To Jackson St., then left south on Jackson St. U-turn at the intersection of Jackson St. and Canal Blvd. headed north. Turn right on Gerald T. Peltier, headed east until ending back at @M.L.K. Park (M.L.K. Bouleavrd).
Like years past, Peltier Park will be open and the public is highly encouraged to take advantage of this family oriented area. We would like to remind our community partners that campers will be limited to parking lots only on Peltier Park Property/Grounds. In addition, glass containers will not be allowed on any City Property along the parade route, including Peltier Park and all City Property that boards it.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.