In late-August, Lafourche Parish was hit head-on by a high-end Category 4 hurricane. Ida made landfall on August 29 as a slow-moving 150 mph storm. The storm made landfall directly over Port Fourchon. Amazingly, Lafourche Parish had no reported fatalities from the storm, but the parish was severely damaged with billions of damages done and hundreds of local homes completely destroyed. Ida touched every part of society. Communication following the storm was heavily impacted. Hospitals locally were severely damaged with Lady of the Sea’s main building destroyed. Life is slowly returning to normal, but Parish President Archie Chaisson has said publicly many times that a full rebuild will take years.