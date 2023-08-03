No. 2 Hurricane Ida slams Bayou Region

In late-August, Lafourche Parish was hit head-on by a high-end Category 4 hurricane. Ida made landfall on August 29 as a slow-moving 150 mph storm. The storm made landfall directly over Port Fourchon. Amazingly, Lafourche Parish had no reported fatalities from the storm, but the parish was severely damaged with billions of damages done and hundreds of local homes completely destroyed. Ida touched every part of society. Communication following the storm was heavily impacted. Hospitals locally were severely damaged with Lady of the Sea’s main building destroyed. Life is slowly returning to normal, but Parish President Archie Chaisson has said publicly many times that a full rebuild will take years.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season is now predicted to be a little more active this summer, per forecasting experts with Colorado State University. 

The esteemed meteorology department updated their 2023 Hurricane Season predictions recently, giving a slight uptick in the number of named storms and hurricanes they forecast for the Atlantic Season.

In their initial forecast, Colorado State called for 15 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes in the season — a slightly above average season due to the presence of El Nino and other atmospheric conditions.

In the new forecast, Colorado State now believes there will be 18 named storms, 9 hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

The average activity in a year is 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes. 

Colorado State bases its long-range forecasts on statistical models that use 25-40 years of historical hurricane seasons, while also evaluating Atlantic sea surface temperatures, sea level pressure, vertical wind shear, El Nino and other factors to make their determination. Their forecasts are not perfect, but they have had success in forecasting storm seasons in the past. 

In this forecast, they said that El Nino could possibly not develop as strongly in the Atlantic as it was once thought which could create a situation where the peak months of the season (mid-August-October) can be more active than once thought. That, combined with above average sea surface temperatures could lead to above-average activity in the coming weeks.

So far in the Atlantic season, we have seen 4 named storms — Tropical Storms Arlene, Bret and Cindy — all in June. Hurricane Don formed in the Atlantic this past week — the first hurricane of the season. None of the storms have had any land impacts. 

Colorado State University researchers did urge caution that the 2023 forecast is most uncertain than normal because there are a lot of variables that could change between now and the peak of the season. If El Nino develops stronger, it will provide greater shear to storms, which could limit their ability to develop. Likewise, other factors like water temperatures, Saharan Dust and other things could also cause variables that could greatly influence what we see in the months ahead.

“Researchers caution that there is more uncertainty than normal with this outlook because of conflicting signals between much warmer than normal Atlantic waters and an expected robust El Nino for the peak of the Hurricane Season,” the forecast says. “El Nino increases vertical wind shear in the Caribbean and tropical Atlantic, which can tear apart storms as they form, but the extreme anomalous warmth in the Atlantic may counteract some of the typical El Nino-driven wind shear.”

And, of course, as locals know better than most, regardless of if a season is above or below average in terms of quantity, all it takes is one storm to cause big problems in an area.

Lafourche Parish took direct hits in 2020 by Hurricane Zeta, then again in 2021 by Hurricane Ida.

Parish President Archie Chaisson said this past spring that while he hopes Lafourche never has to utilize its hurricane plan again, there is a plan in place and we are as ready as we can be to take on Mother Nature if we have to do so.

“Those are things you never want to face, but know you have to prepare for,” Chaisson said. “For us, hurricane season is year-round. We’re constantly working to make our levees better and to fix any areas that could use improvement. That’s something that is a year-round effort for us. We could sure use a break after the last few years, but we’re going to be ready if we have to have another storm coming toward the Gulf.”

