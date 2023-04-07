Three men have been arrested and charged with illegal use of a firearm after a Thursday night incident at the South Lafourche Airport.
Port Fourchon Harbor Police Chief Mike Kinley announced that Ernest Richoux, 44, of Galliano, Bryant Guidry, 40, of Houma and Warren Bourque, 48, of Kaplan were charged in the incident – all facing charges of illegal use of weapons.
No one was injured in the incident.
At around 6:30 p.m. on April 6, Harbor Police officers responded to a 911 call from a man who said he was being shot at while standing in a parking area at the airport.
Harbor Police officers arrived within a minute of the call and as they exiting their vehicles, several rounds passed over and around their vehicles.
The officers believed they were being targeted so they called for backup and additional officers and deputies from the LPSO responded to the area.
They established a perimeter and in an effort to confine and locate any potential suspects.
At that time, the rounds had ceased and there was no longer an active threat. After several hours of searching, no one was able to be located and officers found no evidence of an apparent motive or that officers were being targeted at the time of the shooting.
On Friday, officers received a tip identifying Richoux as a possible suspect in the incident. Through investigation, officers learned that Richoux, Guidry and Bourque were shooting a .223 rifle and four handguns at targets in the direction of the airport with no backstop behind the targets to prevent projectiles from traveling long distances.
All 3 men were located and they cooperated with investigators. Based on interviews with the suspects and evidence found at the scene, authorities were able to determine that the men had no intention of firing upon anyone or any vehicles, but they were negligent in their actions.
Richoux, Guidry, and Bourque were all arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. They were charged with one count each of illegal use of a firearm. Bail has not yet been set.
