LPSO

Three juveniles are in custody, charged in a carjacking in Thibodaux.

Sheriff Craig Webre said that at around 3:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023, deputies were called to a report of a carjacking in the 100 block of Michelle Place in Thibodaux. Three males, believed to be in their teens, flagged down the driver of a black sedan and then stole the car at gunpoint.

At around 12:30 a.m. on May 13, the car was then involved in a crash. Three juveniles were inside and had suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The 17-year-old and 2 15-year-olds were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They were then released and charged for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The investigation is continuing. The names of the juveniles cannot be released due to their ages.

Tags

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

Recommended for you

Load comments