Three juveniles are in custody, charged in a carjacking in Thibodaux.
Sheriff Craig Webre said that at around 3:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023, deputies were called to a report of a carjacking in the 100 block of Michelle Place in Thibodaux. Three males, believed to be in their teens, flagged down the driver of a black sedan and then stole the car at gunpoint.
At around 12:30 a.m. on May 13, the car was then involved in a crash. Three juveniles were inside and had suffered minor injuries in the wreck. The 17-year-old and 2 15-year-olds were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They were then released and charged for their alleged involvement in the crime.
The investigation is continuing. The names of the juveniles cannot be released due to their ages.
