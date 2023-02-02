Siren

Three more have been charged in connection to a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred this week in Thibodaux.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced today that Da'Khari Clark, 20, of New Orleans, Keon Carbin, 19, of Patterson and Gregory Payne, 19, of Patterson, have been charged with both vehicle burglaries and attempted burglary for incidents in Lafourche.

All 3 men are incarcerated outside of Lafourche.

On January 31, deputies and detectives began investigating a series of vehicle burglaries and attempted vehicle burglaries on St. Bernard Street, Julia Street and Glenn Street in Thibodaux. Through investigation, detectives developed suspects in the case who were also suspects in vehicle burglaries that were reported and investigated by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office and Morgan City Police Department.

LPSO detectives obtained warrants for the men and each is charged with 2 counts of simple burglary and 2 counts of attempted burglary.

Clark is in custody of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. Carbin and Payne had been arrested by the Morgan City Police.

