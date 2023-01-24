Four are in custody of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office in 2 separate incidents which occurred in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday.
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrests today, giving information on the incidents.
He said the first incident occurred just after 9 a.m. on January 24, 2023 on Saint Marie Drive in Bayou Blue. A car was traveling toward Bayou Blue Road while dragging a woman from an open passenger door.
The woman fell from the vehicle after being dragged for a distance on the street while the vehicle left the area. Deputies who were in the area responded quickly to the scene and called for an ambulance. Investigators located the vehicle and identified the occupants as Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux, and Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma. Walker was found to have had a bag containing approximately 2 pounds of marijuana in his possession at the time of the arrest.
After questioning, both Walker and Ledet were arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Both are charged with aggravated second-degree battery. Ledet's bail is set at $50,000. Walker was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and bail is set at $200,000.
The second incident occurred just before noon at Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray. Authorities said that a man and a woman were reportedly held at gunpoint by 2 men who were later identified as Michael Jules, 22 and Javonte Miller, 19, both men from Houma.
The men allegedly stole a vehicle and another item. The men were then apprehended during a traffic stop and admitted to stealing the vehicle. They were placed under arrest with charges pending.
