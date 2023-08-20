Huddle up
Brad Weimer

Thibodaux, Louisiana - The sun blazed in the sky, and the temperature climbed to a scorching 100 degrees. Still, nothing could extinguish the fiery spirit of sports enthusiasts who gathered today at Nicholls State University for the 6th Annual Huddle Up event. This sizzling celebration marked the kickoff of the fall sports season and brought together families, athletes, and foodies in a day filled with sweat, laughter, and delicious cajun food.

A Hot Start to a Hot Season

As attendees braved the intense heat, they were undeterred in their determination to support the Nicholls State Colonels. The 6th Annual 5K Run/Walk, a cornerstone of the event, kicked off the day's activities. Drenched in sweat but fueled by their passion for the teams, participants raced through the sun-soaked streets, showcasing their dedication to their beloved university.

For the youngest members of the Colonels' community, the Kids Fun Run provided an opportunity to share in the excitement. Parents and children alike gave their all, making the scorching weather a minor inconvenience in the grand scheme of the day's fun.

A Culinary Showdown in the Heat

One of the highlights of the Huddle Up event is the Tailgate Cook-Off Competition, where locals flaunt their Cajun cooking expertise. The Cook-Off served as a reminder that sports and food are inseparable - both bring people together in celebration. The judges had a challenging task, as every dish presented was a testament to the dedication and creativity of the contestants.

The winners are as follows: 

Captain Brad Bon Giovoni and his team.
Out da Fryer Champion: Rockit Science, Captain Brad Bon Giovani "Solar Flare, Thai Fusion Shrimp"
Captain Brandon Monceaux and his team.
Out da Pot Champion: Berwick Lighthouse, Captain Brandon Monceaux "Pastalaya
Captain Ben Malbrough and his team.
Off da Grill Champion: GIS Engineering, Captain Ben Malbrough "Cajun Colonel Patty Melt"
Captain Spencer Folse and his team
People's Choice Champion: Fire in the Hole, Captain Spenser Folse "Dynamite Bites" Jambalaya Egg Rolls

The Grand Finale: Colonels Football Scrimmage

As the sun descended in the late afternoon, it was time for the grand finale - the Colonel's football scrimmage. Fans gathered with renewed energy, eager to witness their team in action. There was excitement in the air as the players took the field, giving attendees a taste of what promises to be an exciting season ahead. Yesterday was Nicholls's second preseason scrimmage, concluding their fall camp as they prepare for the upcoming season starting later this month. Their season kicks off on August 31 with a challenging game against Sacramento State. Coach Tim Rebowe has consistently expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance throughout the camp.

