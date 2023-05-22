Seven people were shot and two others were injured in a Sunday night shooting in Marydale.
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre said that around 9:30 p.m. on May 21, deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the 300 block of Hyland Drive in Thibodaux with multiple victims.
Deputies provided medical assistance to victims who were still on the scene, while learning that others had already been taken to a local hospital.
Investigators identified a total of 7 people who were shot and injured. The victims ranged in age from 17-25. Two other females - ages 21 and 22 - suffered injuries as the crowd was running from the scene. All 9 injured were transported to hospitals for treatment.
Through investigation, detectives learned that there was a large gathering at a party when several shots were fired into the crowd. Detectives located a handgun at the scene as well as several shell casings.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at CrimeStoppersBR.org or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices.
Tipsters can be eligible for $1,000 if information leads to an arrest.
