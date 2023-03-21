A heads-up student at Larose-Cut Off Middle School used good instincts in helping keep his campus safe on Tuesday.
Lafourche Parish Fire District 3 reported that firefighters were called to a small electrical fire at the school. The fire was located in the Annex of the campus.
The school was briefly evacuated, but students were quickly able to return to class without incident nor injury.
LCO said that student Tucker Levron smelled smoke and immediately reported it to his teacher, which allowed he, his classmates and the school staff to remain safe, while also protecting the campus.
As a result of his diligence, Fire District 3 gave Levron a token of appreciation for his good judgment.
