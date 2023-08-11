Houma’s Jaylin Lucas is looking for even more success in year two.
For opponents, that could be bad news considering what he did during his freshman season at Indiana University.
Lucas, a 5-foot, 9-inch, 170-pound athlete, burst onto the college football scene in his first season out of Edna Karr in New Orleans. He earned multiple All-American selections after returning 21 kickoffs from 591 yards for an average of 28.1 yards per return. He scored two touchdowns. Lucas ranked first in the NCAA in kickoff return touchdowns and third in kickoff return average.
For his achievements, he earned All-American honors as a kick return from six different entities, including first-team honors from CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus, Walter Camp and USA Today. He earned several Freshman All-American kick return honors, earned the Big Ten Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year and was named first-team All-Big Ten by media and coaches, among others.
“I feel like I was capable of doing everything that I did, but I’m just ready to elevate and keep pushing,” Lucas said Friday, adding he’s ready to showcase his new roles this year.
Lucas, who transferred to Edna Karr for his senior year from Terrebonne High following Hurricane Ida in 2021, said he was surprised how well he did but said Karr prepared him for college.
Now, as he returns to the football field, he said he is ready to “prove the world wrong” and will play with the chip he totes on his shoulder.
“Just remain humble and stay focused to the grind,” he said.
In addition to his kickoff return success, Lucas rushed 49 times for 271 yards with an average of 5.5 yards per carry and two touchdowns last year. He also had 16 receptions for 82 yards.
This year he is expected to see time at running back, slot receiver and at kickoff and punt return. Lucas returned punts at Terrebonne High and Edna Karr, so he knows what to expect in the added special teams duties in the return game.
Still, there are differences in the punt return game than kickoff.
“Punt return is very different,” Lucas said. “It’s a lot more air time on the ball, probably like a four second, five second hang time, but punt return, you just got to see the ball through just like kickoff return. Nothing different. Just always secure the ball before you run the ball.”
He is receiving quite a bit of preseason attention, too. Lindy’s Sports has him pegged as a first-team All-Big Ten All-Purpose Player, while Athlon Sports has him as a preseason All-American at kick returner. Phil Steele pegs him as a second-team All-American at kick returner in his football preview magazine.
“Indiana has a true playmaker in Lucas, who has go-the-distance ability,” Lindy’s Sports writes in its publication.
He also is a Walter Camp Preseason All-America selection as a kick return specialist and is on the Paul Horning Award, Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year watch lists. The Paul Horning award is given to college football’s most versatile athlete, while the Doak Walker Award recognizes the nation’s best running back.
One thing Lucas has worked a lot to improve is his pass protection as a running back and picking up signals from the defense.
“That’s a huge key that I’ve been working on this offseason, but I feel like I got better at it,” he said.
As for the team, Lucas said some Indiana signees from the transfer portal will be big for the team this season. He said everybody is in tune with what needs to be done.
“I feel like it’s all gelling together,” he said.
Additional reporting from IUhoosiers.com.
