The temperatures were hot, but the fish were sure biting at the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo.

The event was held this past weekend in Fourchon and the annual event drew huge crowds out to brave the heat to catch big fish, but also to enjoy community camaraderie for a good cause: to help students in our area with scholarships.

See the winners in each category below.

INSIDE DIVISION

Gafttopsail Catfish - Winner: Robert Landry, Gheens, 4.8 lbs

Founder - Winner: Gus Adomitis, III, Golden Meadow, 2.2 lbs

Drum - Winner: Jimmy Ledet, Cut Off, 35.8 lbs

Bull Redfish - Winner: Roger Dodger, Larose, 32.8 lbs

Rat Redfish - Winner: Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 7.8 lbs

Redfish Stringer - Winner: Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 38.2 lbs

Sheepshead - Winner: Chad Hebert, Raceland, 5.4 lbs

Speckled Trout - Winner: Shae Cummins, St. Amant, 4.44 lbs

SHORELINE DIVISION

Tarpon - Winner: Jase Schouest, Houma, 79.4 lbs

Bonita - Winner: Ren Cheramie, Cut Off, 15.6 lbs

Cobia - Winner: Gil Hildenbrand, Breaux Bridge, 40 lbs

Grouper - Winner: Jules Kraemer, Thibodaux, 48.2 lbs

Jack Crevalle - Winner: Britton Comeaux, Larose, 25.4 lbs

King Mackerel - NO FISH WEIGHED

Spanish Mackerel - Winner: Kevin John Terrebonne, Cut Off, 2.6 lbs

Mangrove Snapper - Winner: Brett Oregon, Cut Off, 10.4 lbs

Red Snapper - Winner: Gunner Ockmond, Vacherie, 25 lbs

KAYAK DIVISION

Cajun Slam - Winner: Tracy Bourgeois, Cut Off, 8.2 lbs

Rat Redfish - Winner: Barry Bourgeois, 7.6 lbs

Speckled Trout - Winner: Barry Bourgeois, 3 lbs

Leopard Redfish - Winner: Sebastian Willis, Cut Off, 10 spots

CHILDREN'S DIVISION

Drum - Winner - Kenna Ledet, Larose, 23.6 lbs

Flounder - NO FISH WEIGHED

Gafttopsail Catfish - Winner: Hadley Ledet, 6.6 lbs

Rat Redfish - Winner: Remy Ockmond, Vacheie, 6 lbs

Leopard Redfish - Winner: Blakey Cheramie, Larose, 25 spots

Sheepshead - Winner: Greysen Hebert, Raceland, 6 lbs

Speckled Trout - Winner: Brady Cummins, St. Amant, 2.42 lbs

SPEARFISHING DIVISION

Barracuda - Winner: Jason Guitreau, Git 'Em, 38.2 lbs

Cobia - Winner: George Donaldson - Git 'Em, 48.2 lbs

Grouper - Winner: Tim Shivers, Deep Water Mafia, 25.6 lbs

Jack Crevalle - Winner: Troy Donaldson, Git 'Em, 15.8 lbs

Mangrove Snapper - Winner: Heath Powell, Deep Water Mafia, 11.2 lbs

Red Snapper - Winner: George Ansardi, Hell Divers, 20.6 lbs

Sheepshead - NO FISH WEIGHED

BIG GAME DIVISION

Dolphin - Winner: Seth Rodriguez, Pearland, Texas, 21.6 lbs

Blackfin Tuna - Winner: Carlie Laiche, Grammercy, 26 lbs

Yellowfin Tuna - Winner: Donna Martin, Thibodaux, 55.2 lbs

Swordfish - Winner: Ronnie Collins, Larose, 194.4 lbs

Tag & Release - NO FISH WEIGHED

Wahoo - NO FISH WEIGHED

OVERALL DIVISION

Outstanding Inside Division Angler: Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 11 points

Outstanding Shoreline Division Angler: Britton Comeaux, Larose, 7 points

Outstanding Children's Division Fisherman: Brady Cummins, St. Amant, 5 points

Outstanding Children's Division Fisherette: Kenna Ledet, Larose, 7 points

Outstanding Big Game Division Angler: Donna Martin, Thibodaux, 3 points

Outstanding Kayak Division Angler: Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 11 points

King Spearfisherman: George Ansardi, Hell Divers, 7 points

Outstanding Spearfishing Club: General Admission 4, 34 points

