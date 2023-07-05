The temperatures were hot, but the fish were sure biting at the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo.
The event was held this past weekend in Fourchon and the annual event drew huge crowds out to brave the heat to catch big fish, but also to enjoy community camaraderie for a good cause: to help students in our area with scholarships.
See the winners in each category below.
--
INSIDE DIVISION
Gafttopsail Catfish - Winner: Robert Landry, Gheens, 4.8 lbs
Founder - Winner: Gus Adomitis, III, Golden Meadow, 2.2 lbs
Drum - Winner: Jimmy Ledet, Cut Off, 35.8 lbs
Bull Redfish - Winner: Roger Dodger, Larose, 32.8 lbs
Rat Redfish - Winner: Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 7.8 lbs
Redfish Stringer - Winner: Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 38.2 lbs
Sheepshead - Winner: Chad Hebert, Raceland, 5.4 lbs
Speckled Trout - Winner: Shae Cummins, St. Amant, 4.44 lbs
SHORELINE DIVISION
Tarpon - Winner: Jase Schouest, Houma, 79.4 lbs
Bonita - Winner: Ren Cheramie, Cut Off, 15.6 lbs
Cobia - Winner: Gil Hildenbrand, Breaux Bridge, 40 lbs
Grouper - Winner: Jules Kraemer, Thibodaux, 48.2 lbs
Jack Crevalle - Winner: Britton Comeaux, Larose, 25.4 lbs
King Mackerel - NO FISH WEIGHED
Spanish Mackerel - Winner: Kevin John Terrebonne, Cut Off, 2.6 lbs
Mangrove Snapper - Winner: Brett Oregon, Cut Off, 10.4 lbs
Red Snapper - Winner: Gunner Ockmond, Vacherie, 25 lbs
KAYAK DIVISION
Cajun Slam - Winner: Tracy Bourgeois, Cut Off, 8.2 lbs
Rat Redfish - Winner: Barry Bourgeois, 7.6 lbs
Speckled Trout - Winner: Barry Bourgeois, 3 lbs
Leopard Redfish - Winner: Sebastian Willis, Cut Off, 10 spots
CHILDREN'S DIVISION
Drum - Winner - Kenna Ledet, Larose, 23.6 lbs
Flounder - NO FISH WEIGHED
Gafttopsail Catfish - Winner: Hadley Ledet, 6.6 lbs
Rat Redfish - Winner: Remy Ockmond, Vacheie, 6 lbs
Leopard Redfish - Winner: Blakey Cheramie, Larose, 25 spots
Sheepshead - Winner: Greysen Hebert, Raceland, 6 lbs
Speckled Trout - Winner: Brady Cummins, St. Amant, 2.42 lbs
SPEARFISHING DIVISION
Barracuda - Winner: Jason Guitreau, Git 'Em, 38.2 lbs
Cobia - Winner: George Donaldson - Git 'Em, 48.2 lbs
Grouper - Winner: Tim Shivers, Deep Water Mafia, 25.6 lbs
Jack Crevalle - Winner: Troy Donaldson, Git 'Em, 15.8 lbs
Mangrove Snapper - Winner: Heath Powell, Deep Water Mafia, 11.2 lbs
Red Snapper - Winner: George Ansardi, Hell Divers, 20.6 lbs
Sheepshead - NO FISH WEIGHED
BIG GAME DIVISION
Dolphin - Winner: Seth Rodriguez, Pearland, Texas, 21.6 lbs
Blackfin Tuna - Winner: Carlie Laiche, Grammercy, 26 lbs
Yellowfin Tuna - Winner: Donna Martin, Thibodaux, 55.2 lbs
Swordfish - Winner: Ronnie Collins, Larose, 194.4 lbs
Tag & Release - NO FISH WEIGHED
Wahoo - NO FISH WEIGHED
OVERALL DIVISION
Outstanding Inside Division Angler: Ryan Bagala, Cut Off, 11 points
Outstanding Shoreline Division Angler: Britton Comeaux, Larose, 7 points
Outstanding Children's Division Fisherman: Brady Cummins, St. Amant, 5 points
Outstanding Children's Division Fisherette: Kenna Ledet, Larose, 7 points
Outstanding Big Game Division Angler: Donna Martin, Thibodaux, 3 points
Outstanding Kayak Division Angler: Barry Bourgeois, Cut Off, 11 points
King Spearfisherman: George Ansardi, Hell Divers, 7 points
Outstanding Spearfishing Club: General Admission 4, 34 points
