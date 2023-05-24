Thibodaux Regional

Thibodaux Regional landed a victory in the First Circuit Court of Appeals today which will allow them to provide medical services in Houma.

The hospital released a statement today announcing the ruling and announcing that they will continue to provide quality, personalized care to people in our area.

Terrebonne General sued Thibodaux Regional to try and prevent them from providing urgent care and specialty physician services in Houma. Judge Jason Dagate later imposed an injunction against Thibodaux Regional.

But the case then went to the First Circuit Court of Appeals which has unanimously overturned the ruling of Judge Dagate, enabling Thibodaux Regional to continue providing their services in Houma. Thibodaux Regional says that 60% of their patients are from outside of Thibodaux.

Gazette Editor

Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has covered our area as a reporter since 2010, and has a passion for telling the stories of our people in Lafourche Parish. Casey is also the host of Play by Play, a local talk radio show and is The Voice of South Lafourche Athletics.

