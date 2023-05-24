Thibodaux Regional landed a victory in the First Circuit Court of Appeals today which will allow them to provide medical services in Houma.
The hospital released a statement today announcing the ruling and announcing that they will continue to provide quality, personalized care to people in our area.
Terrebonne General sued Thibodaux Regional to try and prevent them from providing urgent care and specialty physician services in Houma. Judge Jason Dagate later imposed an injunction against Thibodaux Regional.
But the case then went to the First Circuit Court of Appeals which has unanimously overturned the ruling of Judge Dagate, enabling Thibodaux Regional to continue providing their services in Houma. Thibodaux Regional says that 60% of their patients are from outside of Thibodaux.
