The first storm in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, though it is not expected to make any impact on Louisiana.
Tropical Storm Arlene is located at 26.4 N, 85.8 W. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph – just above the threshold to become a tropical storm.
Arlene is not going to impact Louisiana. The storm is moving south-southeast at 7 mph and will continue to move southward into the southern Gulf before fizzling.
The system is going to be a rainmaker for Cuba early next week but should not have any impacts on the United States.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.