The first storm in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, though it is not expected to make any impact on Louisiana.

Tropical Storm Arlene is located at 26.4 N, 85.8 W. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph – just above the threshold to become a tropical storm.

Arlene is not going to impact Louisiana. The storm is moving south-southeast at 7 mph and will continue to move southward into the southern Gulf before fizzling.

The system is going to be a rainmaker for Cuba early next week but should not have any impacts on the United States.

